On Nelson Mandela

Jerry Falwell was against him. Pat Robertson was against him. Dick Cheney was against him, and William F. Buckley was against him, and George Will was against him, and Grover Norquist travelled to South Africa to be against him, and the Heritage Foundation was against him, and of course Ronald Reagan was steadfastly and famously against him.

Everyone would agree that apartheid was wrong, mind you, but Nelson Mandela and the others who fought against the system were just so ... uppity? In the rancidity of Jesse Helms' behavior towards the man it would be impossible to not detect the lingering fury of our own nation's not-that-distant civil rights battles, a fight that many of the same segregationists were still eager to fight, a fight where everyone could agree on the inherent unacceptability of institutional racism but who were forever finding reasons why those who stood up against those things could not be trusted and would not be supported. When his government declared him a terrorist, compliant American forces declared him a terrorist. When his government warned that he was a communist, vast portions of our own country nodded and understood that being a suspected communist was an obviously more troubling thing than the proven violence of apartheid.

A roundup of some very new and very old reactions to Nelson Mandela:

From Ta-Nehisi Coates:

For many years, a large swath of this country failed Nelson Mandela, failed its own alleged morality, and failed the majority of people living in South Africa. We have some experience with this. Still, it's easy to forget William F. Buckley—intellectual founder of the modern right—effectively worked as a press agent for apartheid: [...] [A]partheid would ultimately draw some of America's most celebrated conservatives into its orbit. The roster includes Grover Norquist, Jack Abramoff, Jesse Helms, and Senator Jeff Flake. Jerry Falwell denounced Desmond Tutu as a "phony" and led a "reinvestment" campaign during the 1980s. At the late hour of 1993, Pat Robertson opined, "I know we don't like apartheid, but the blacks in South Africa, in Soweto, don't have it all that bad."

From Sam Kleiner:

When Mandela was imprisoned and struggling to end apartheid, the Republican Party -- through the policies of the Reagan administration and the work of party activists -- opposed U.S. sanctions against the white supremacist regime. Though they didn't support apartheid by any means, they turned a blind eye towards the cruelty of the system and failed to support Mandela in his time of greatest need. Today, Republicans will cheer on Mandela, but the Republican Party's historical relationship with South Africa, and Mandela in particular, exposes a sad chapter in the history of the American right.

One of the voices against American divestment was the seemingly omnipresent ALEC. 1985:

Vonnie Borie, legislative director of the American Legislative Exchange Council, a conservative political group based in Washington, said disinvestment legislation is now pending in 30 state legislatures, and 30 such bills are now before Congress. [...] Her group, while opposed to apartheid, is also opposed to such measures, Borie said. "We feel that it`s the wrong approach to take. Disinvestment would damage their economy," she said.

George Will, 1985:

Clearly some of the current campaigning against South Africa is a fad, a moral Hula Hoop, fun for a while. Regarding interest in a foreign crisis, even altruism is not fuel for the long haul. For a foreign crisis to preoccupy a relatively content society such as ours, it must affect a vital interest in a majority on a continuing basis. Injustice in Africa does not.

