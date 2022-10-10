Nurse asks patient what she was thinking when she got pregnant and if she planned to get out of work

x This is how Black women experience maternal mortality at such high rates. And, why is this nurse second guessing the doctor? Furthermore, what business is it of this nurse IF the patient doesn't want to work during her pregnancy? pic.twitter.com/oQSAlwAUiK — Queen Thicktoria, Esq. Stands with Ukraine (@VeeCeeMurphy76) October 7, 2022

The pregnancy center employee went on to say: “I’ve had three kids. I worked up until the second they were born.”

Jillian responded: “But am I you? Are you me? Do you know how I feel?”

At that point the nurse practitioner said that’s why she’s asking Jillian the question. “I want to know your mindset,” the woman said. “So when you got pregnant, what were you thinking about?”

Jillian said when she got pregnant she was thinking about having a child, and that she was confused about where the nurse practitioner was going with her line of questioning. Soon after, the nurse practitioner claimed to have given Jillian her best medical advice after assessing her, to which Jillian responded that she is seven months pregnant, in pain, and wants a doctor’s note so she can take it easy the remaining months of her pregnancy.

“And I explained to you that that’s fraud,” the nurse practitioner said.

Jillian immediately refuted the point. “It’s not fraud. If it was fraud, the doctor wouldn’t be getting me my note right now,” she said.

The nurse, citing as proof that she checked Jillian’s cervix, went on to accuse Jillian of lying when she gave the center information for her medical chart.

Jillian continued to defend herself: “Okay you checked my cervix, but how you know how my bones feel? How you know how my body feels, my legs, my back? How do you know how that feels? How do you know how my nausea feels? How do you know how my cramps feel?”

To that, the nurse responded by walking toward Jillian, and the camera footage became shaky. Jillian accused the woman of hitting her, a claim the pregnancy center refuted in statements shared on social media.

x I emailed the Philly Pregnancy Center through the contact form and this is the reply these Karens are sending. pic.twitter.com/iFufYbl5N7 — 💋👑You Won’t Break My Soul 🌻🌻🌻 (@A_A_Lou) October 8, 2022

"Please listen to the conversation,” a center representative reportedly wrote. “In addition, from people that witnessed this interaction, please look at the video carefully when the NP realized that she was being recorded without her permission to do that she raised her bag and the laptop holder against the camera - she did not touch the patient at all."

The center representative also accused Jillian of cursing at the nurse practitioner and calling her names.

"I am sorry as this is exceedingly difficult situation for all of us at the Philadelphia Pregnancy Center who devote our lives to care and serve the community, high-risk and low-risk pregnant ladies and all the underserved women in Philadelphia, regardless of their insurance status, race, gender, sexual orientation, rich or poor - everyone," the center representative wrote. “We do not deserve this kind of treatment and harassment that we have endured by this patient and her followers on social media and beyond."

The pregnancy center didn’t mention the potential harm done to Jillian, who reportedly did end up receiving a doctor’s note after speaking with a physician at the pregnancy center over the phone.

x Leading up to the video. Story behind the viral video at the Philly pregnancy center. pic.twitter.com/QTj9a0rA8g — Jillian (@goddess_jay__) October 8, 2022

As it turns out, before the nurse practitioner asked Jillian the ridiculous question of what she was thinking when she got pregnant, the nurse practitioner claimed she felt threatened and called the police.

Jillian said in a videotaped explainer she posted on social media that after talking to the doctor, she had a panic attack and was already experiencing high blood pressure. By the time Jillian left the treatment room, cops were waiting for her.

"I told the cop, I said: 'Look at me. I'm going on eight months pregnant. I'm seven months pregnant. I'm pretty far along,’” she said. ‘”Do I look like I'm in a position to be attacking somebody?'"

It’s unclear what became of the police involvement, but the dispute Jillian recorded with the nurse practitioner actually happened after police arrived, Jillian said.

x Update for the viral pregnancy center story . I am the creator of the video keep sharing follow this page for updates and keep this viral this can’t just be swept under the rug I appreciate all the support pic.twitter.com/X7ZEcyRFaw — Jillian (@goddess_jay__) October 8, 2022

After reading the pregnancy center’s statement, she said it’s upsetting that the staff is placing all the blame on her and none of it on the nurse practitioner. The center later said in an email to Daily Kos on Sunday that the employee had been “let go.”

RELATED STORY: Black mom says declining medical care after home birth ends in some 15 cops aiming guns near baby