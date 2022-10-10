'I just don’t have a lot of sympathy': Journalist responds to man shot 60 times on traffic stop

x We want you to join us for the March with Akron: Justice for Jayland Walker and Our Community. Come out as we celebrate unity. Your presence would help create a strong sense of solidarity within Akron as we demand change. RSVP here: https://t.co/VBRngPlRvc #MarchWithAkron pic.twitter.com/NX0baYe2Kt — Akron Urban League (@AkronUL) October 10, 2022

At the point in Soave’s discussion with Olurin when he gave his opinion, Olurin had spent more than 13 minutes listing police killings and giving examples of how authorities avoided being held accountable and misrepresented the facts repeatedly. Yet and still, Soave’s default inclination was to believe police.

His response would be unimaginable if the work of journalists hadn’t already made clear that Soave is hardly the exception to the believed rule of police irreproachability.

Olurin explained the trend.

“First of all, let me just say this [...] because too often media reports on what are police stories as though it is the ultimate truth,” she said.

x Not me getting my flowers on John Oliver’s @LastWeekTonight 🤯🥹 pic.twitter.com/7y2Bty0aqo — Olayemi Olurin (@msolurin) October 10, 2022

Olurin listed police response to the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, as an example.

It also surfaced as an example on a panel of leading journalists of color who attended a joint conference for professional associations for Black and Hispanic journalists.

Eric Deggans, author and NPR TV critic, said on the panel that Uvalde felt like the first time during a mass shooting when the information was wrong because public officials were trying to make themselves look good. Deggans also departed from an emphasis on the unusual aspect of official responses to the mass shooting to highlight a more consistent trend:

“I’ve always said we trust law enforcement too much.”

When Olurin made the same point, she also gave the example of Ronald Greene, who died in police custody in May 2019 after a Louisiana state police trooper dragged him “on his stomach by the leg shackles” after a high-speed chase.

Police initially reported Greene’s death as an “auto accident,” Olurin said.

“We see too many, too many discrepancies for us to consistently lean on what the police say is the truth,” Olurin said.

Soave agreed with that much.

“What we know is this boy—we’ve seen this on video—we know that he was shot at 100 times,” Olurin said. “Sixty bullets hit him. He died. They riddled him with bullets, and then they handcuffed his dead body.

“He was unarmed at the time of that. His gun was in the car. Police say—which has not yet been substantiated or corroborated—they say they believe that one bullet might’ve come from the window. They say that.”

Soave chimed in to say, “Who knows if that’s true.”

“Exactly,” Olurin agreed, “but what I do know is that they shot this boy 60 times for a traffic infraction. I know that.”

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan and Police Chief Steve Mylett released a joint statement two days after the shooting:

We know that no police officer ever wants to discharge their service weapon in the line of duty. And anytime they must, it's a dark day for our city, for the families of those involved, as well as for the officers. Tragically, we are once again faced with a young man, with his life before him, gone too soon. Every single life is precious, and the loss of any life is absolutely devastating to our entire community. Our prayers are with Jayland Walker’s loved ones, and we offer our sincere condolences to all those who knew him. Our thoughts are also with our Akron police officers and their families.

Horrigan asked for the pubic's patience when the city released body camera footage of the shooting on July 3, and a resolution declaring July 13 a citywide day of mourning for Walker followed.

What has yet to materialize are charges against the eight officers who shot Walker. They were put on paid administrative leave, police said.

The agency investigating the shooting, the Ohio Attorney General's Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI), said in an email to Daily Kos on Monday that its investigation “remains open and ongoing.”

“Once completed, BCI’s investigation will be referred to the prosecutor in the case,” the agency said. “As a fact finding agency, BCI does not determine whether or not a use of force was justified, nor does it make recommendations regarding charges and/or the appropriateness of the use of the force. Those decisions rest with the prosecuting attorney and/or grand jury.”

x This is like Cleveland all over again, with the 137 shots fired at Timothy Russell and Malissa Williams.



Jayland’s family is urging protestors to remain peaceful.



Something has to change. — Nina Turner (@ninaturner) July 3, 2022

