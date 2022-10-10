GOP Sen. Tommy Tuberville might as well have been wearing the hood in a recent Trump rally

“[Dems] want crime. They want crime because they want to take over what you got. They want to control what you have. They want reparation because they think the people that do the crime are owed that,” the first-term senator said.

x Tuberville: They want reparation because they think the people that do the crime are owed that! Bullshit! pic.twitter.com/W3mOP5vte7 — Acyn (@Acyn) October 9, 2022

As the Associated Press reports, the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) found that overall crime rates have actually gone down since 2020, although the murder rate went up 29% during the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, a press release from the FBI in 2021 found that over half of known offenders are white. So let’s cut the shit GOP: You’re not really concerned about crime in this nation, you’re worried about staying in power, and you’re blowing the racist dog whistle to do it.

In an effort to get Republican Adam Laxalt elected and unseat Democratic incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, Tuberville made the connection between crime and criminals (Black Americans).

Before turning to politics, as The Philadelphia Inquirer reports, Tuberville made millions in college football. While he was at the University of Cincinnati, he earned over $2 million annually off the backs of Black athletes who were paid nothing. Sound familiar? Like maybe the American industry of slavery?

Tom Moon, a columnist for Alabama Political Reporter, wrote on Twitter, “I mean, I’ve watched and listened to A LOT of old George Wallace speeches. You’d be hard pressed to find many that were worse than this. In 2022. Just disgusting.”

x I mean, I've watched and listened to A LOT of old George Wallace speeches. You'd be hard pressed to find many that were worse than this. In 2022. Just disgusting. pic.twitter.com/u5pVdXep23 — Josh Moon 🇺🇸 (@Josh_Moon) October 9, 2022

But Tuberville isn’t the only Republican beating the racist drum: Louisiana’s blustery turncoat with a fake Southern drawl and a penchant for MAGA election conspiracies, Sen. John Kennedy, had no issues in a recent campaign ad where he called out crime and blamed “woke leaders” and the criminals he called “crackhead[s].”

“A mom should not have to look over her shoulder when she's pumping gas. I voted against the early release of violent criminals, and I opposed defunding the police. Look, if you hate cops just because they're cops, the next time you get in trouble, call a crackhead.”

Kennedy’s ad is something straight out of the Republican playbook used most famously by President George H. W. Bush. When Bush campaigned in 1988, an ad he ran against his Democratic rival Michael Dukakis meant to convey Dukakis as soft on crime, featured convicted murderer Willie Horton.

Bush alleged Dukakis was a politician who supported furloughs for prisoners or weekend pass allowances—specifically the kind of pass that allowed Horton to kidnap a couple, then stab the man and rape his girlfriend. The ad set the tone for the “tough on crime” era, per The Takeaway.

Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson also turned to crime as an issue in his campaign while running against Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, a Black Democrat. According to the Inquirer, Johnson ran an ad calling Barnes “different” and “dangerous” and sent out a mailer with a darker-looking Barnes just to make sure voters got the point.

x Supporters of Mandela Barnes held a news conference outside of the Republican Party’s Milwaukee office yesterday to accuse the party of airing racist ads against Barnes and darkening his image in a campaign mailer. https://t.co/VWcwc5g4D9 — Dan Shafer (@DanRShafer) September 22, 2022

The Inquirer additionally reports that the GOP has jumped in on the Pennsylvania race, implying that U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman’s tattoos, which mark his time as mayor of Braddock, Pennsylvania, are possibly gang-affiliated.

