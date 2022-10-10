Ukraine update: Terrorist Putin launches mass strikes against civilian targets in another tantrum

Ukrainian forces hitting *military* targets. It's something Russia might want to try someday.

On Saturday morning, local time, just before dawn when the bridge was at its emptiest, Ukraine somehow struck the Kerch bridge on occupied Crimea. The bridge is a key logistical strategic asset for Russia, supplying its entire southern war effort. As I explained yesterday, it is a legitimate target under the Geneva Conventions, the rules of war.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin hesitated a day before he announced that, “There is no doubt, this is an act of terrorism aimed at destroying Russia's critical civilian infrastructure." Of course, there was plenty of doubt, as the bridge is the military infrastructure of the entire southern region. And if he wanted to see what an actual terrorist attacks looks like, all he needed to do was look in a mirror.

x Another russian missile strike on the city of Zaporizhzhia. 17 civilians were killed.

If #UAarmy had modern Western anti-missile systems, we could have prevented such tragedies. pic.twitter.com/6mTHlFshF9 — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) October 9, 2022

Click here to donate to help those escaping Putin's illegal invasion of Ukraine.