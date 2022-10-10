Ukraine update: Terrorist Putin launches mass strikes against civilian targets in another tantrum

On Saturday morning, local time, just before dawn when the bridge was at its emptiest, Ukraine somehow struck the Kerch bridge on occupied Crimea. The bridge is a key logistical strategic asset for Russia, supplying its entire southern war effort. As I explained yesterday, it is a legitimate target under the Geneva Conventions, the rules of war.
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin hesitated a day before he announced that, “There is no doubt, this is an act of terrorism aimed at destroying Russia's critical civilian infrastructure." Of course, there was plenty of doubt, as the bridge is the military infrastructure of the entire southern region. And if he wanted to see what an actual terrorist attacks looks like, all he needed to do was look in a mirror.
In addition to striking civilian apartment complexes in Kyiv last night, it struck a busy intersection during rush hour traffic as to maximize civilian casualties.
[Edit: The video above is actually from Dnipro, not Kyiv.]
And for those who say that Russia is “retaliating” for the Kerch bridge attack, 1) retaliation would be hitting a bridge or rail station Ukraine uses to move its equipment, and 2) Russia has been hitting Ukrainian civilian infrastructure literally every single day since February 24. Even playgrounds, in the morning, when kids might’ve been playing there (thank heavens for air raid sirens).
Another missile was wasted on a pedestrian bridge in Kyiv, because that was somehow considered an important target.
This was Russia’s largest coordinated missile strike of the war.
The silver lining to Russia’s murderous terrorirsm, and it’s a shitty one but real, is that every munition expended against a civilian target is one less munition used against the Ukrainian armed forces that are, at this moment, pushing Russia back all across Ukraine.
There are lots of reasons Russia is losing this war, and amongst them, the unimaginably cruel prioritization of civilian targets over military ones. Russia has a limited number of long-range precision-guided missiles and rockets. Using up the last ones to take out playgrounds, rather than HIMARS or other high-value targets, only hastens the end of the war.
Rushing to publish this now. I’ll update with on-the-ground situation in a bit.
Monday, Oct 10, 2022 · 4:11:26 PM +00:00 · kos
All war I’ve been dismissing pervasive reports of Belarus joining the war. So what to make of this?
It would be bizarre for Lukashenko to enter the war now, when all is lost. we’ve also seen ancient Belorussian tanks headed east, to Russia. So even if Belarus enters the war, doesn’t look like they’d be opening up a new front on their border with Ukraine. It’s all very weird, actually. Lukashenko has done a great job keeping Putin waiting, what would’ve changed now?
I’m still guessing Belarus doesn't formerly enter the war. Lukashenko’s standing in the country remains precarious, and we’ve seen repeated signs his army had zero interest in engaging. If you thought Russia’s army was a paper tiger, Belorussia’s will be even worse. But for the first time, there’s a real chance it may happen, even if in this limited “joint regional group” format, whatever that means.
Click here to donate to help those escaping Putin's illegal invasion of Ukraine.
Monday, Oct 10, 2022 · 4:27:52 PM +00:00 · kos
The Rybar in English Twitter account helpfully translates dispatches from the pro-Russian Rybar Telegram. They are celebrating their terrorism:
They really think mass murder will lower Ukraine’s will to fight, learning nothing from the Battles of Britain, Stalingrad, Dresden, and other efforts to break a population’s will be destroying civilian infrastructure.
Comments are closed on this story.