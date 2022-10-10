Always the victim: MAGA candidate claims Google blocked his website. Turns out he blocked Google

The GRID news decided to look into this assertion by Finchem. It saw that Finchem’s campaign page was indeed absent from any Google searches for his name or campaign. The only way to find Finchem’s website was to directly type in the URL. And, as GRID notes, Finchem’s online presence is like a three-year vomit spewing of hot garbage, so you’d imagine his campaign page would come up in searches.* However, GRID was able to confirm that “Finchem’s site was coded to explicitly direct Google and other search engines not to index it.”

As Will Adler, senior technologist for elections and democracy with the Center for Democracy and Technology, told GRID, “There are two possibilities here. One is that the Finchem campaign has incorrectly set its site not to be indexed. The other is that the campaign purposely set it to not be indexed, so Finchem could falsely blame ‘the algorithm’ for his website not being indexed.”

Finchem’s Twitter feed is one misleading story after another. It is a never-ending stream of election fraud accusations, all disproven long ago, coupled with promotions of his accounts on other media platforms like the failing Truth Social Trump shell game. There may not be a single true thing ever written or posted or retweeted by Finchem’s prodigious social media accounts. As Adler told GRID, you really have make sure you don’t allow Google to list your website in searches by actively clicking a “no” on the option page in preferences, “which seems like a strange thing to do when you’re running a campaign, frankly.”

Furthermore, GRID was able to look back and see that this is not a circumstance where the website was created and the search function turned off. That decision would not be entirely unusual as a sort of soft launch of a site while one sends friends and copy editors to the site to make sure everything is polished. But that’s not what has happened here.

Archived copies of the site indicate the “noindex” code was inserted in Finchem’s site between mid-July and Aug. 1. Earlier snapshots of the site don’t include the command.

As with everything in the fractured Republican Party these days, anything resembling sanity from an elected official in regards to Trump’s Big Lie election conspiracies has been met with an avalanche of attacks from Trump’s Big Lie election conspiracists—including from Donald Trump himself. Finchem has no problems in this department, having fully embraced the alternate reality where he and a few of his white law enforcement officials and billionaire donors represent the only voters in the country.

*Finchem’s various conspiracy theories and bad politics do come up in searches, just not the campaign page.