'Science is indeed back': Deb Haaland touts satellite program to fight climate change

So how do Landsat images help in this battle against the climate crisis? The first Landsat satellite launched 50 years ago. Landsat images have been publicly available for about 14 years. Their usefulness extends to more than just government projects. These historic and present-day images provide better context for how our environment is changing and provide better context for those changes. Those images can illustrate the impacts that manmade projects like major infrastructure have on environments, show whether efforts to combat deforestation are succeeding, and zero in on disturbances.

Satellite monitoring has proven helpful in a variety of ways, including in tracking emissions. The perk of the Landsat program is that it provides high-resolution images. Other satellite programs, such as the European Union’s Copernicus network, allow firms like GHGSat and Karryos to better track emissions that may not be detected with on-the-ground monitoring.

That level of monitoring is clearly on the Biden administration’s radar with the forthcoming Landsat NEXT project. Launching by 2030, Landsat NEXT will provide much more comprehensive data to track everything from water and soil quality to plant stress and cloud detection, which could include detecting greenhouse gases.

