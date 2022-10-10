MAGA monster running for Senate claims the power to choose abortion ‘belongs’ to GOP ‘gentlemen’

Abortion is banned at 24 weeks in New Hampshire, with exceptions for fatal fetal diagnoses and the life of the pregnant person, according to Planned Parenthood of Northern New England.
Hassan’s press secretary, Sydney Petersen, told HuffPost that “Every chance he gets, Bolduc reinforces that he believes politicians—and more specifically Republican men—should control a woman’s most personal decision about her future [...] His most recent comment further underscores that if elected, he would dismiss half the population, and it’s clear that he would be a yes vote for a nationwide abortion ban.”
Bolduc must have thought he needed to take a firm stand on abortion and attack women because, as Politico reports, the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) recently pulled the rest of its campaign ad funds out of New Hampshire in favor of states with more winnable candidates than Bolduc.
“The NRSC will redirect the New Hampshire money to Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Nevada — all states with races that appear much closer and more winnable than New Hampshire. Republicans need to flip one Democratic seat and hold Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Ohio, Florida and North Carolina in order to reclaim the Senate majority next year,” Politico writers Natalie Allison and Burgess Everett report.
According to The Independent, Bolduc has recently backpedaled on his MAGA views and open expressions in favor of defunding the FBI. He once said he believed Trump won the 2020 election, but then told The Washington Post that Joe Biden is “the legal president of the United States.”
The Post reports that Hassan won in 2016 by just 1,017 votes, so the fight for the Senate seat in New Hampshire will be a battle, indeed.
