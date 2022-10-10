MAGA monster running for Senate claims the power to choose abortion ‘belongs’ to GOP ‘gentlemen’

Republican Senate candidate Don Bolduc greets supporters at a town hall event on Sept. 10, 2022 in Laconia, New Hampshire.

GOP Senate nominee Don Bolduc says when it comes to abortion decisions, those are best left to be made by men in the Republican Party.

Speaking at a town hall in Auburn, New Hampshire, last Wednesday, Bolduc, 60, a retired Army brigadier general, took an unusually and vocally misogynistic tone. He actually said the quiet part out loud.

When asked about whether abortion laws should be decided at the state or federal level, Mother Jones reports, Bolduc said, “It belongs to the state. It belongs to these gentlemen right here, who are state legislators representing you. That is the best way I think, as a man, that women get the best voice. At the state level, not at the federal level. It’s really Senator [Maggie] Hassan that doesn’t understand this.”

He added that Hassan, the state’s incumbent Democratic senator, who is beating him by around eight percentage points in the polls, “needs to get on board with the Supreme Court decision” to overturn Roe v. Wade.

