Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre’s charities have come under even more deserved scrutiny as the totality of self-dealing and corruptions he’s been connected to find the light of day. His relationship with Bryant has been a solid point of entry into the Mississippi GOP’s corrupt control over the Hospitality State. Under Bryant’s appointee Davis, it is suspected that the state’s welfare fund illegally syphoned off tens of millions of dollars earmarked for low-income families for food assistance, housing, and the like, into the hands of private building projects like Favre’s USM volleyball stadium.

Texts and emails between Favre and Bryant and Mississippi Community Education Center’s former director Nancy New show an apparent awareness of where the funding for these kinds of projects was coming from. The revelations about the stadium deal have served to remind folks that back in April, Mississippi Today reported on Bryant and Favre’s correspondence regarding Favre’s attempts to get some money for biomedical startups Prevacus and PreSolMD. State auditors say that money also came out of the state’s welfare fund.

Friday’s subpoena is a workaround for Austin Smith’s attorney, since the big-ticket volleyball stadium investigation has been obstructed by the current GOP governor. Bryant’s involvement with Favre’s startup pharma companies includes texts between the two men, where Bryant agrees to take some of the stock from the company. The only way Bryant could be more corrupt is if Favre just Venmo-ed the governor cash directly in the chat. Of course, Bryant’s defense when this was first brought to his attention—the clear evidence that he’s a corrupt scumbag—was poor reading skills and an inability to do the job he was elected to do efficiently and effectively.

“I can clearly see why you’re following those trails,” Bryant said. “And it doesn’t look good. Should I have caught it? Absolutely. I should’ve caught it. Was I extremely busy as governor? I can’t even describe to you what it is like on a daily basis as governor. This was not on the top of my list. This was not something that I was looking at every day. I’d get a text and it just kind of glance through it. I’d say, ‘Good.’”

Bryant is currently fighting a subpoena from Nancy New’s attorneys in a similar case. It is the New case that brought the previously unseen communications between Favre, New, and Bryant to light. Bryant’s other defense was that it was John Davis’ job to make sure that Gov. Phil Bryant wasn’t breaking the law. Of course, when you are having meetings with the people that want you to break the law, and then the official you put into the position to make sure you don’t break the law seems to magically break the law right after your meetings with those other criminals ...

