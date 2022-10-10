First phase of Red Hill defueling plan conditionally approved as community marks grim anniversary

Dubbed the Lie-Aversary, the event outside the Pearl Harbor National Memorial Visitor Center included groups like Sierra Club Hawaii and saw attendees wearing all black, including black wristbands, to commemorate the somber milestone. “This is not going to end until this is fixed, until the tanks are defueled, until Red Hill is shutdown,” Nani Peterson of the Oahu Water Protectors told Hawaii News Now. “We will stand and we will stand even stronger every single time.”
Additional events are planned to better inform the public and keep this issue at the top of the community’s mind. On Oct. 15, Faith Action, an interfaith social justice group, will hold the webinar “Living a Nightmare: Current Impacts of Navy Jet Fuel Poisoning O'ahu Water.” The panel features O’ahu Water Protectors and Affected Wahine Water Warriors along with others impacted by the Red Hill fuel spills sharing their firsthand experience.
The Navy still has a whole lot of work ahead of it to ensure the Red Hill fuel tanks are properly defueled in a timely manner. That includes seeking Hawaii Health Department approval for a repair plan and a defueling plan. Under a revised timeline unveiled last month, the Navy vowed to have the 24 Red Hill fuel tanks fully defueled by July 2024.
