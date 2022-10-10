First phase of Red Hill defueling plan conditionally approved as community marks grim anniversary

This weekend marked the one-year anniversary of a whistleblower coming forward and revealing that the Navy was aware a fuel leak was contaminating water at its Red Hill facility.

The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) on Friday conditionally approved the first phase proposed by the Navy in its plan to defuel the Red Hill fuel tanks that sit just 100 feet above a major aquifer at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. The first phase pertains to the unpacking plan to remove existing fuel from three pipelines containing 162,069 gallons, 216,480 gallons, and 691,128 gallons of fuel, respectively. A series of steps must be completed before the Navy even begins that process, including allowing the DOH to attend a site visit as well as training personnel prior the unpacking process.

News of the conditional approval came a day before environmental groups and the Honolulu Board of Water Supply commemorated the one-year anniversary of a whistleblower coming forward and revealing that the Navy was aware a fuel leak was contaminating water at its Red Hill facility. The Honolulu Civil-Beat detailed the news last year, showing that a Navy official wanted to suppress the ongoing leak for fear of political implications. The water crisis worsened when, on Nov. 20, 2021, a worker ruptured a pipe containing a mixture of fuel and water.