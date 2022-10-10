Rep. Tim Ryan drags MAGA loving ‘ass-kissing’ JD Vance across debate stage

Ryan launched into what the kids might call the facts. “Literally started a nonprofit and didn't spend one nickel on anybody. In fact, he brought in somebody from Purdue Pharma to be the spokesperson for the nonprofit, the same drug company, Big Pharma. The big drug company that had all the pill mills going. Got everybody addicted. One million people died, J.D. One million people died. And you started a nonprofit to try to take advantage of people in Ohio. And you know what? All you did with it was launch your political career.” Was Ryan done? No he wasn’t.
“His campaign manager worked for that nonprofit. He ran a poll to check his own standing from that nonprofit. I'm not going to take a back seat to you or anybody else on fentanyl drugs or immigration or anything else.” And finally, Ryan brought it home.
“What kind of man would start a fake nonprofit to deal with addiction and not spend any money on it?”
This is one of the reasons why Republicans, who should have had a runaway victory in Ohio based on historic trends, are struggling to retain their footing. Fingers crossed that these polls hold next month.
Editor's note: An earlier version of this story misstated Ryan's current office and has been corrected.
