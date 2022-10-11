Cheers and Jeers: Tuesday

Cheers and Jeers for Tuesday, October 11, 2022

Note: "Half of life is just showing up. The other half of life is just FREAKING OUT ABOUT POLL NUMBERS GAAAAHHH RUN FOR YOUR LIVES!!!!!" —Gandhi

By the Numbers:

4 days!!!

Days 'til Halloween: 20

Days 'til the Baldwin City Maple Leaf Festival in Kansas: 4

Minimum number of Republican terrorists who have been charged in connection with the January 6, 2021 insurrection: 850

Number of Republican candidates for the Michigan state House and Senate who were endorsed over the weekend by the mighty Detroit Free Press: 0

Number of national monuments designated by President Obama, the most of any president so far: 26

Number of national monuments designated by Nixon, Ford, Reagan, and H.W. Bush combined: 0

Number of seconds it takes with your eyes off the road to double your risk of a crash, according to Triple-A: 2

JEERS to the prevailing narrative. Well, the media is up to their old tricks. They want a midterm horse race, so in the closing weeks a midterm horse race they shall concoct, and it goes something like this in the heads of the suits in the executive suites…and then floods into their papers and web sites:

Democrats steered the country through a killer pandemic, averted a recession, created a massive amount of jobs (including a ton of manufacturing jobs) in record time, forgave student debt, took the lead on marijuana decriminalization, passed landmark climate legislation, increased Social Security benefits, brought down gas prices, lowered drug prices for Medicaid recipients, increased health care for veterans, unraveled supply-chain snarls, tackled long-overdue infrastructure projects, stood up to Russia’s campaign of terrorism against Ukraine, made us respected in the world again, and defended both women, LGBTQers, and democracy against the Republican fascists. These are facts which we in the media cannot deny. But we're going to instead highlight the "soft on crime" bullshit the Republicans—now a zombie cult proudly and openly wearing their love of fascism and white-supremacy on their sleeve—are dishonestly leveling against the Democrats so we can influence the results. And although the cult continues with their doxxing and death threats towards our reporters with the goal of destroying freedom of the press, we are still going to give them all the oxygen they need. Thus it is written. Thus it is shall be done.

But on the bright side: The New York Times’ pumpkin spice recipes are delightful.

The iconic Keith Haring logo.

CHEERS to Coming Out Day. Today is the 34th annual reminder to the LGBTQ movement and the world at large that equality is a numbers game: the more we come out, the more society—including the Daily Kos community, ya big lugs—recognizes us, supports us, and advocates on our behalf towards the goal of full equality.

Overall, even with the rise of the red-hatted cultists, it's easier and safer to come out than it was when my closet door finally swung open—that was 1991 when I was 27 and couldn’t stand another minute of playing the Oscar-winning role of perpetual workaholic to justify to my family and friends my total lack of a love life.

Coming Out Day for me is also a time to acknowledge and express off-the-charts gratitude to the courageous LGBTQ pioneers who lived openly in previous and much more hostile decades. We stand on their shoulders. Nobody said it better than good old Harvey Milk:

"Gay brothers and sisters, you must come out. Come out to your parents ... Come out to your relatives. Come out to your friends, if indeed they are your friends. Come out to your neighbors, to your fellow workers, to the people who work where you eat and shop. Come out only to the people you know, and who know you. … But once and for all, break down the myths, destroy the lies and distortions. For your sake. For their sake."

...and for your free toaster oven.

CHEERS to eggheads with numbers bouncing around in their heads. I think the republic is saved…or something:

The Nobel Prize in economics was awarded to Ben Bernanke, Douglas Diamond and Philip Dybvig on Monday for their research on banks and financial crises. “The laureates’ insights have improved our ability to avoid both serious crises and expensive bailouts,” Tore Ellingsen, Chair of the Committee for the Prize in Economic Sciences, said in a statement.

In addition to the iconic gold medal, the recipients win a cash award of $1.1 million. Next year I expect to be singled out for submitting my own innovative and surefire way of avoiding serious financial crises and bailouts: win a Nobel Prize.

CHEERS to the sanctity of marriage. Happy 47th anniversary to Bill and Hillary Clinton! According to the Texas School Board-approved Big Pop-up Book of American History, they got hitched on October 11, 1975 while running from the Feds during a string of bank robberies, after which they bribed and murdered their way to the Arkansas governor's mansion, where they participated in masked spouse-swapping parties while dipping their enemies in slopgrease and feeding them to the hogs out in the back yard next to their campaign-bribe cash vault. Then they shot their way into the White House, shot their way into the Clinton Foundation, shot their way into the Secretary of State’s office, and shot their way to the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination.

Photographic proof!

Today they spend most of their time shooting their way into the “10 Items Or Less” checkout at the Chappaqua Kroger with more than 10 items in their cart. What can we say? That's amore!

Ten years ago in C&J: October 11, 2012

JEERS to Field Marshal Flipster McFloppy. Mitt Romney gave a foreign policy address yesterday, ticking it off his campaign to-do list with all the passion of…um, Mitt Romney. In a nutshell: it's similar to Obama's except with more epaulets, maniacal laughter and random button-pushing.

And just one more…

CHEERS to fabulous first ladies. Today is Eleanor Roosevelt's 138th birthday. Like Hillary Clinton, Michelle Obama, and Jill Biden, she didn't confine herself to picking out White House china patterns, especially when it came to women's rights (from text since deleted by the Four Freedoms Park):

She held the first women-only press conference at the White House in 1933. Eleanor gee I think you're swell

And you really did us well

You're our pride and joy et cetera Her 6-day a week syndicated column, My Day, encouraged women to "become more conscious of themselves as women and of their ability to function as a group. At the same time they must try to wipe from men's consciousness the need to consider them as a group or as women in their everyday activities, especially as workers in industry or the professions." And in 1939, when black singer Marian Anderson was denied the right to perform at Constitution Hall by the Daughters of the Revolution, Eleanor resigned from the group and helped arrange a concert at the Lincoln Memorial.

And this from a discussion of the 1946 proposed Statement of Purpose of the U.N. Subcommittee on the Status of Women:

Whereas freedom and equality are essential to human development and whereas woman is as much a human being as man and therefore entitled to share with him; Proofing the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. We believe that the well-being and progress of society depend on the extent to which both men and women are able to develop their full personality and are cognizant of their responsibilities to themselves and to others, and we believe that woman has thus a definite role to play in the building of a fine, healthy, prosperous and moral society and that she can fulfill this obligation only as a free and responsible member. Therefore, be it resolved that the purpose of the subcommission is to raise the status of women to equality with men in all fields of human endeavor.

In the end, Roosevelt—whose image will eventually grace the revamped $5 bill, but not before she gets her own quarter next year—marveled that "I became more of a feminist than I ever imagined." The world is a better place for it. Pay your respects here. In her honor, today everything in the C&J cafeteria is slathered in Good Luck Margarine. It's what I've spread on my candy corn; I thoroughly enjoy it.

Have a tolerable Tuesday. Floor's open...What are you cheering and jeering about today?

