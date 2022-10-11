Morning Digest: Why Oklahoma's GOP governor is sweating in one of the nation's reddest states

SoonerPoll released this survey the day after Stitt's team publicized a late September internal from WPA Intelligence internal giving him a very different 48-33 edge over Hofmeister, with a hefty 9% saying they'd support a third-party candidate. (The memo did not say how much support either Bruno or Yen received individually.) A few weeks ago, though, the GOP firm Amber Integrated put Stitt ahead only 47-44, a huge shift from the 47-29 Stitt edge the firm found in June, with Bruno and Yen notching a combined 3%.

There's little question that Hofmeister, a Republican-turned-Democrat who serves as superintendent of public instruction, would need almost everything possible to go right in order to pull off an upset in this dark red state, but she does have a big advantage in one area. InsideElections reports that her side has outspent Stitt's forces 6-1 thanks in large part to nearly $4 million in support from two groups, This Oklahoma and The Oklahoma Project. The Wesleyan Media Project also relays that Democrats aired 77% of the commercials that ran in this race from Sept. 19 to Oct. 2.

The Oklahoma Project is largely funded by George Krumme, an oilman and longtime member of the Democratic National Committee, and it's spent months running commercials portraying Stitt as a corrupt ally of special interests. One ad pointed to Stitt's support for private school vouchers after opposing them four years ago, with the narrator arguing, "Rural public schools are being sold out to benefit wealthy and exclusive private schools instead."

That spot also highlighted a scandal that broke earlier this year where the head of the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department stepped down after a legislative report revealed that his agency paid an enormous $13 million to renovate and run locations of restaurateur Brent Swadley's barbecue chain in several state parks; Stitt has not been accused of wrongdoing, and he's denied knowing Swadley or having "involvement in this contract." A more recent ad also blamed Stitt for failing "to stop foreigners from buying up our precious farmland … 1.5 million acres owned by foreign investors like China."

Read Frontier's Reese Gorman also took a detailed look at Stitt's travails a few weeks ago, and he argued that the state's near-total abortion ban was damaging the governor. Hofmeister, for her part, herself identifies as "personally pro-life," but she's argued that decisions about abortion "should be made between a woman and her doctor."

Hofmeister also got some welcome news this week when the leaders of Oklahoma's five-largest tribes―the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw Muscogee, and Seminole―announced that they were endorsing her in a state where Native Americans make up 16% of the population. Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. told Gorman, "I have not heard of the five leaders doing it before … So that speaks to how significant this race is."

Stitt himself is an enrolled member of the Cherokee Nation, but he infuriated tribal leaders at the start of his tenure when he proposed a huge increase in the amount they'd pay to operate casinos. Some Cherokees have also argued that the governor's membership relies solely on an ancestor who they say bribed tribal officials to admit him, an allegation Stitt blasted in 2020 as an "unsubstantiated slander."

Stitt showed no interest in repairing his relationship the next year, though. Instead he appointed John O'Connor, who called for disestablishing the six recognized Indian Nations in eastern Oklahoma, attorney general. O'Connor narrowly lost his primary in June to Gentner Drummond, who declared, "I'm not in favor of ripping [away] Native Americans' rights they have been granted by treaty." Drummond also said during that campaign, "Effectively, Gov. Stitt has his personal attorney, and the state of Oklahoma has none."

Stitt, for his part, has been airing commercials arguing that he's standing up to President Joe Biden and "the radical left," which is the sort of strategy that has helped Team Red turn back Democratic offensives in the last two midterm cycles. In October of 2014, when there was some talk that Democrat Joe Dorman could give GOP Gov. Mary Fallin an unexpectedly strong challenge, the RGA swooped in with an ad campaign predictably tying Dorman to Obama: Fallin prevailed 56-41 a few weeks later.

Four years later, it was Stitt who was the GOP nominee to succeed the termed-out Fallin, who had become utterly toxic thanks in large part to the budget cuts that led to four-day school weeks and a teachers' strike. The RGA, though, once again came to the rescue and ran commercials declaring that Democrat Drew Edmondson "stood with Hillary" and supported Obama's "takeover of health care." Most polls gave Stitt only a small lead over Edmondson, but the Republican ended up pulling off a 54-42 win.

Neither Stitt nor his allies appear to have run any commercials against Hofmeister yet, though it's probably only a matter of time before that changes. Hofmeister, who has been emphasizing her opposition to Stitt's "rural school killer" voucher program, is hoping she'll be able to withstand any assault by keeping the focus on the governor's stumbles at home, arguing, "We've got to end the division and chaos that Gov. Stitt has been sowing and broken relationships that are driving our state into the ground."

3Q Fundraising

Advertising

● Advertising: Trump’s MAGA Inc. finally began buying ad time to help Republican Senate candidates last week, but Politico’s Jessica Piper notes that, because it’s so late in the cycle, TV time is significantly more expensive than it was months ago. As we’ve written before, campaigns and established outside groups have an incentive to book well ahead of time so they can lock in cheaper ad rates before high demand brings prices up.

Candidates also are entitled to discounted rates on TV and radio, and Piper highlights how it’s allowed them to spend dramatically less money on ads than MAGA Inc. needs to spend. In Ohio, for instance, Democrat Tim Ryan paid $420 to run a 30-second commercial on Sunday in Cleveland between 7 and 8 AM, while Trump’s group had to expend $1,200 for that identical timeslot.

Senate

● AZ-Sen, AZ-Gov: Donald Trump's MAGA Inc. is using its first Arizona ad to attack Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly and Katie Hobbs, Team Blue's nominee for governor, which makes this the first commercial we can recall going after both a Senate and gubernatorial candidate. The narrator, after tying the two Democrats to President Joe Biden, concludes by imploring the audience to vote for their respective opponents, Blake Masters and Kari Lake. The group's FEC filing says it's spending $1.1 million on commercials hitting Kelly or praising Masters; the form does not mention either Hobbs or Lake.

● CT-Sen: A group called Connecticut Patriots PAC is spending $465,000 on an ad campaign attacking Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal in this blue state.

● NE-Sen: Termed-out Gov. Pete Ricketts put out a statement Friday where he ruled out picking himself to replace Sen. Ben Sasse, a fellow Republican who will resign to become president of the University of Florida, but he very much didn't close the door on accepting an appointment from his successor. "If I choose to pursue the appointment, I will leave the appointment decision to the next governor and will follow the process established for all interested candidates," said Ricketts, who badly lost the 2006 Senate race to Democratic incumbent Ben Nelson in 2006.

Media reports last week said that Sasse would resign before the end of the year, which would leave the appointment for Ricketts, whose term ends Jan. 5, to fill; the governor did not address what would happen under these circumstances. But there's less uncertainty about who will take over as governor next year because Republican Jim Pillen, who won the May primary with Ricketts' support, is the favorite to prevail in this very red state. No matter what, the new senator will be up again in a 2024 special election for the final two years of Sasse's term.

State law doesn't actually prohibit Ricketts from appointing himself if the vacancy happens under his watch, but this sort of maneuver has gone very poorly for governors in the past. Ken Rudin took a look at this for NPR back in 2009 and wrote that during the 20th century, nine governors effectively sent themselves to the Senate by resigning and accepting an appointment from the state's new governor. The one to keep his new job in D.C. was Kentucky Democrat Happy Chandler, who won in 1940 and 1942, while the other eight lost in either the primary or general election.

The last time this happened was in 1976 after Minnesota Sen. Walter Mondale was elected vice president. Democratic Gov. Wendell Anderson, who had won re-election in a landslide two years before, soon resigned so his elevated lieutenant governor, Rudy Perpich, could appoint him to the Senate. However, the backlash was so strong that Anderson lost 57-40 to Republican Rudy Boschwitz as Perpich fell 52-45 to Al Quie. Perpich convincingly regained the governorship in 1982, but Anderson never revived his once promising political career.

● WA-Sen: EMILY's List has deployed another $930,000 to help Democratic incumbent Patty Murray.

● WI-Sen, WI-Gov: YouGov's new survey for CBS shows Republican Sen. Ron Johnson edging out Democrat Mandela Barnes 50-49, while Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican Tim Michels are deadlocked 50-50. YouGov offered respondents the option to select an unnamed "Someone Else" or say they were undecided, but just like in most of its other recent polls, very few people selected either option.

Governors

● AZ-Gov: Democrat Katie Hobbs on Sunday unveiled a crossparty endorsement from Mesa Mayor John Giles, a Republican who is very much on the outs with the GOP. Giles, who leads the state's third-largest city, backed Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly in July, which led a local Republican Party to censure him and call for party members to "cease recognition" of the mayor. Giles was far from shamed, though, and he proceeded to endorse another Democrat, Rep. Greg Stanton.

● IL-Gov: Conservative megadonor Richard Uihlein has thrown another $13.9 million into People Who Play By the Rules PAC, a super PAC supporting Republican Darren Bailey's uphill battle against Democratic incumbent J.B. Pritzker, which brings his total investment to $42 million. However, while Illinois' meager campaign finance laws allow Uihlein to give as much as he wants to the underfunded Bailey, the Chicago Sun-Times relays that he's donated just $1 million to the GOP nominee since the June primary.

Politico wrote back in August that Uihlein was bypassing the Bailey campaign because he was displeased with their effort. Reporter Shia Kapos relayed that the mega donor wanted "more seasoned campaigners running the show" than Bailey's 27-year-old campaign manager and also required "more transparency in how his money would be spent." Bailey doesn't appear to have done enough to lay these concerns to rest in the ensuing two months, though Uihlein remains just as committed to ousting Pritzker as ever.

● MI-Gov, MI Ballot: YouGov shows Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer turning back Republican Tudor Dixon 53-47 in its new survey for CBS, which makes it the first reliable firm to show a single digit race in nearly two months. Respondents also favor Proposal 3, which would enshrine the right to an abortion into the state constitution, 54-38.

Whitmer and her allies have run almost all of the commercials in this race for months, but Dixon's side will get some badly needed help Wednesday when the RGA's Michigan Working Again affiliate says it will begin airing spots from its $3.5 million reservation.

Dixon herself was asked at a campaign event Friday when she'd take to the airwaves herself by a supporter who complained he'd seen "600 Whitmer commercials a day." She responded, "We will get our ads out," but rather than say more, she proceeded to cast doubt on her polling deficit by alleging, "I know there are a lot of people out there who are not saying they're voting Republican because they're so intimidated by this nasty rhetoric that they're hearing."

Whitmer is also getting some support from Everytown for Gun Safety, which is deploying $2.3 million on commercials (here and here) focused on Dixon's opposition to abortion rights and gun safety.

● Polls:

NE-Gov: Data Targeting (R) for Neilan Strategy Group: Jim Pillen (R): 48, Carol Blood (D): 41 NM-Gov: Public Policy Polling (D) for New Mexico Political Report: Michelle Lujan Grisham (D-inc): 48, Mark Ronchetti (R): 40, Karen Bedonie (L): 7 (June: 45-42 Lujan Grisham) NM-Gov: SurveyUSA for KOB-TV Albuquerque: Lujan Grisham (D-inc): 53, Ronchetti (R): 37, Bedonie (L): 3 (Sept.: 48-36 Lujan Grisham)

NE-Gov: This is the first poll we've seen of this general election. Neilan, which did not say if it was working for anyone involved in this contest, argued Pillen was in better shape than its toplines suggest because the undecided respondents "seem more predisposed to vote Republican based on how they answered our issues questions."

● NM-Gov: Republican Mark Ronchetti has launched a commercial attacking Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham over a sexual harassment lawsuit that a former campaign spokesman named James Hallinan previously leveled against her.

Hallinan accused the now-governor of dumping a bottle of water on his lap and grabbing his crotch in front of her staff during a 2018 meeting, an allegation she's denied. Lujan Grisham's campaign paid a $150,000 settlement in 2021, with her team saying she'd made this decision "due to the expense of litigating business disputes and to prevent any distraction during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic."

House

● LA-03: Former Rep. Charles Boustany, a Republican who represented previous versions of this southwest Louisiana constituency from 2005 to 2017, announced Monday that he was supporting attorney Holden Hoggatt's intra-party bid against Republican incumbent Clay Higgins in the Nov. 8 all-party primary. Hoggatt also unveiled endorsements that day from two Acadiana Democrats of yesteryear, former Sen. John Breaux and former Rep. Chris John.

● NY-22: Democrat Francis Conole has publicized a GSG internal finished Sept. 19 that shows him edging out Republican Brandon Williams 43-42; the sample also finds respondents deadlocked 45-45 between Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul and Republican Lee Zeldin.

Conole released these numbers days after Siena College found Williams ahead 45-40 as Zeldin prevailed 47-44 here. Biden would have taken this constituency, which includes the Syracuse and Utica areas, 53-45, but local voters are usually more friendly to Republicans downballot.

● TX-15, WI-03: Axios reports that House Majority PAC plans to cancel the reservations it made to support Democrats Michelle Vallejo and Brad Pfaff in a pair of open seats that Trump would have carried, though it doesn't appear to have withdrawn any money yet.

HMP may not actually need to cancel any ad time in Texas because the Harlingen media market forms most of the 15th and 34th Districts, so the super PAC could simply choose to run more commercials to help Democrat Vicente González in his incumbent vs. incumbent fight with Republican Mayra Flores. However, there are no other competitive races in Wisconsin for HMP to air any commercials in.

● Independent Expenditures: For the first time since the "Big Four" House independent expenditure groups started running TV ads geared toward the general election this cycle, the overall playing field did not expand compared with the prior week. That is to say, no spending showed up in any districts that hadn't previously seen money come in from at least one of these groups, per our newly updated tracker.

That doesn't mean things were static, though, especially since this quartet poured on another $55 million over the last week, with $30 million of that coming from Republicans. In many races, a new group entered the fray, following others that had already been involved. For instance, the D-Trip spent heavily in California's 13th, New Mexico's 2nd, Ohio's 1st, Oregon's 6th, Virginia's 7th, and Washington's 8th for the first time last week—districts where either their allies at HMP or the GOP (or both) had previously engaged.

And not every race has seen spending from both parties, thanks in part to the huge money advantage enjoyed by the CLF, which alone is responsible for $96 million of the combined $192 million spent by all four groups to date, or almost exactly half. The NRCC, which for many years has been the CLF's junior partner, has only put in $20 million, while the DCCC has accounted for $46 million and HMP $30 million.

Districts without any Democratic spending include Arizona's 2nd and 6th; California's 27th, 40th, 45th, and 47th; Iowa's 1st and 2nd; Michigan's 10th; New York's 17th; Texas' 15th, and Wisconsin's 3rd. (See our separate item above for more on those last two seats.) The Republican no-show list consists of Arizona's 4th, Colorado's 7th, Georgia's 2nd, Illinois' 13th, North Carolina's 1st, Nevada's 4th, New York's 3rd, Ohio's 9th, and Oregon's 6th. These incongruities, however, reflect not only differing resource levels but also differing beliefs as to how competitive a given race is, and, probably, an inclination to greater risk aversion when it comes to defending your own incumbents.

Ballot Measures

● CA Ballot: Politico reports that Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s campaign is spending $2.5 million on a TV campaign where he promotes Proposition 1, which would amend the state constitution to explicitly enshrine the right to abortion and contraceptives, rather than his re-election bid.

Other Races

● Los Angeles, CA City Council: Nury Martinez announced Monday that she was stepping down as president of the City Council—but not resigning from office—the day after the Los Angeles Times published 2021 audio where she complained about the local redistricting process by making racist comments. Among other things, Martinez told fellow Councilmembers Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo and Angeles County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera that the Black child of a white colleague was “like a little monkey.” She also said of Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, “Fuck that guy … He’s with the Blacks.”

The group also talked about where Koreatown begins for redistricting purposes, with Martinez saying of the residents of one heavily indigenous area, “I see a lot of little short dark people … They’re ugly.” The council president declared she didn’t want to give a colleague a safe seat by giving her Koreatown, arguing, “Because if you do, that solidifies her renters’ district and that is not a good thing for any of us. You have to keep her on the fence.” Herrera himself disparaged Community Coalition, which has a Black leader, when he said of redrawing another Council seat, “You just gotta combat CoCo with that seat. That seat has to be anti-CoCo.”

Several Council members responded to the news by calling for an investigation into the redistricting process, while numerous state and local politicians called for the quartet to resign; among the people telling them to quit were Rep. Karen Bass, who was running for mayor with Martinez’s endorsement, and rival Rick Caruso, who had Cedillo on his side. (De Leon took a distant third against them in the June nonpartisan primary.) Cedillo was already leaving office following his re-election defeat, while Martinez and de Leon’s seats aren’t up until 2024. Herrera​, though, reportedly resigned Monday night​.

Ad Roundup