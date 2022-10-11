Republican lawmaker forces Pride event to be held inside and adult-only and still complains about it

“I continue to hear from Madison Countians APPALLED at the possibility of a drag queen show in Conger Park,” Todd wrote in a Facebook post on Sept. 17, adding that state laws stop “adult cabarets” from being within 1,000 feet of places of worship, residences, or public parks.

Mind you, Pride was held in the same location (Conger Park) in multiple years past without an issue. When asked why he wasn’t up in arms then, he said he “didn’t know” it was happening.

Even still, Jackson Mayor Scott Conger did have a meeting about the issue where Todd, as well as church officials, Jackson Pride Committee members, and others gathered to discuss. Todd insists he heard from constituents who also opposed the event being held at the park.

From here, event organizers agreed to hold the event at a nearby location indoors instead of at the park. Then Todd pushed for that to be shut down as well, arguing that it’s still within 1,000 feet of a First United Methodist Church. Because Republicans are incapable of any compromise that doesn’t involve them getting their way, of course.

Eventually, Pride organizers were able to keep the event going by adding the ID check for the drag show. Todd took to Facebook again after this, insisting the event organizers needed to admit they were “way out of line” from the beginning. Because, again, Republicans gloat and push even when they’ve already gotten their way.

Some drag shows are meant for adults, and that’s okay. The same can be said for many comedy, improv, and other live theater productions. And some drag is perfectly family-friendly and, specifically, kid-friendly; it just depends, and that’s fine. Organizers clearly wanted to have an inclusive event where queer youth and allies could feel safe and celebrated, and Republicans just needed to insist on isolating and excluding young people.

Daily Kos has identified three U.S. Senate seats that could flip from red to blue in 2022. Please donate $1 to each of these races right now.