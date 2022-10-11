Trump's absolutely tanking with independents. Please send him to more places

When we checked in two weeks ago on Trump’s favorability rating in Civiqs tracking, he was 13 points underwater with independent men—a drop that was precipitated by the FBI search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. Since then, Trump’s fall in standing among independent men has continued, putting him at a 20-point deficit as of Oct. 10, or 35% favorable vs. 55% unfavorable.

x Civiqs Results

Trump’s downward trend among independent women since the FBI search is similarly tumultuous, leaving him 30 points underwater with the voting bloc, or 31% favorable - 61% unfavorable.

x Civiqs Results

All of that puts Trump at his lowest favorability rating among all registered voters since just before the 2016 election: 37%.

x Civiqs Results

It’s unclear whether Trump’s increasing toxicity among independents will stick to the greater Republican Party in a midterm when he technically isn’t on the ballot. But Trump’s paw prints are all over the midterm election, and the more he reminds voters of the fact that the GOP is still his party and no one else’s, the better.

So, indeed, the more Trump, the better.

Let’s keep the Senate in Democratic hands. Give $5 right now to defeat GOP seditionists!

Democrats can build a blue wave if we get out every voter. Click here to find out all the ways you can help in the last days before Election Day.

Yes, the polls still matter! On The Downballot, The Economist's G. Elliott Morris joins us to discuss his new book on polling, Strength in Numbers, including the early history of polling in the form of 19th-century straw polls; how we can be smart consumers of polls by placing their uncertainty in context; and the surprises that have stood out in his new model forecasting the 2022 midterms.