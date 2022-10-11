'Adnan Syed is free': Baltimore prosecutors drop charges after DNA results exclude 'Serial' subject

“Finally, Adnan Syed is able to live as a free man,” Erica Suter, Syed’s attorney, said in a statement, according to the Associated Press.

“Today’s the day that Adnan Syed and his loved ones have been waiting for 23 long years,” Suter added. “The results of the DNA testing excluded Adnan and confirm what Adnan and his supporters have always known: that Adnan Syed is innocent. The state of Maryland has dropped the charges. Adnan Syed is free.”

x Looks like the DNA did indeed comeback, per Maryland Office of Public Defender pic.twitter.com/TJRQZ882lv — Lee Sanderlin (@LeeOSanderlin) October 11, 2022

The DNA results come after a year-long investigation in which attorneys from the Innocence Project Clinic at the University of Baltimore School of Law and city prosecutors discovered two people they now consider alternative suspects in Lee’s death.

While both suspects were known to the authorities from the start, at least one was not disclosed to Syed’s defense.

“As the administrator of the criminal justice system, it’s my duty to ensure that justice is not delayed, justice is never denied, but justice be done,” Mosby said when announcing prosecutors’ decision to drop the case .

At this time the other two suspects have not been identified publicly. Outside of disclosing that homicide prosecutor Michael Dunty is assigned to the case, Mosby said she could not discuss any other details.

“We will continue to utilize every available resource to prosecute whoever is responsible for the death of Hae Min Lee,” Mosby said.

Last month, when Mosby’s office urged to vacate Syed’s conviction, she said that her decision on whether or not to go ahead with charges was based on pending DNA. Due to newly introduced evidence, the prosecutor said they lost faith in his guilty verdict. As a result, Syed’s conviction was dismissed by Baltimore Circuit Judge Melissa Phinn and he went home on Sept. 19 for the first time in 23 years.

x Prosecutors dropped charges against Adnan Syed on Tuesday in the 1999 killing of Hae Min Lee after additional DNA testing excluded him as a suspect in a case chronicled by the hit podcast “Serial.”



Syed spent 23 years in prison. https://t.co/lQmJArPjKv pic.twitter.com/ZB1Y8v1Wcg — The Associated Press (@AP) October 11, 2022

