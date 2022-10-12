Cheers and Jeers: Wednesday

Cheers and Jeers for Wednesday, October 12, 2022

Note: To prevent eggs from slipping from your grasp, moisten your fingertips before removing them from the carton. And then vote out every Republican in office on November 8th for not telling you this sooner. Hugs, Heloise

-

7 days!!!

By the Numbers:

Days 'til we turn our clocks back and reclaim the hour that is rightfully ours: 25

Days 'til the Circleville Pumpkin Show in Ohio: 7

Third-quarter increases in sales by Ford and GM: 16%, 24%

Number of years that the U.S. has been the world's biggest oil extractor: 4

Gallons of oil produced and consumed, respectively, by the U.S. every day: 18.8 million, 20.5 million

Amount I got for my Williamson Pink Star Diamond because I was so sick of it taking up space in the garage: $58 million

-

-

-

CHEERS and JEERS to one month and counting. Four Wednesdays from now, we'll all wake up to the results of the 2022 midterm elections. Having crunched reams of data, consulted with all the consultants, read the tealeaves and the chicken entrails (calm down everyone, I put the entrails back in the chicken—she's fine), polled nearly everyone on Planet earth via my flip phone, and stuck my moistened finger in the air, I can make the following prediction:

D's will vote D, R's will vote R, and the I's are a question mark.

The above has been sealed in a mayonnaise jar and buried in the back yard next to the bodies of the dipshits who refused to let me poll them. I'll dig it up four Wednesdays from today and we'll see who the real Nostradamus is around these parts. Nothing personal, Daily Kos Elections Team…just business. And my business is bragging rights.

JEERS to lessons not getting learned. This time it's Nevada where the great American melting pot is getting kicked over:

Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s comments comparing Black people to criminals were “flat out racist, ignorant and utterly sickening,” the NAACP’s president said Monday. Tuberville is in hot water after claiming at a rally in Nevada that Democrats support reparations for the descendants of enslaved people because “they think the people that do the crime are owed that” ― propelling a deeply racist and false stereotype about Black people.

For more on this unfolding story, see every day in North America since 1619.

JEERS to kids without a conscience. Twenty-four years ago today, 21 year-old student Matt Shepard died after being severely beaten and tied to a fence outside of Laramie 5 days earlier by two aimless thugs with shit for brains. Matt was politically aware and we have no doubt he would have been all over social media. Meanwhile, the knuckledragger wing of Republican party—aka the Republican party—issued its annual helpful reminder today: "Please don't kill the gays—it leaves us with fewer people to feel superior over."

-

-

CHEERS to great performances. On October 12, 1960, Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev went ballistic at the United Nations, took off his shoe and pounded it on his desk. Two words: bug...dead.

JEERS to losing a dear, dear friend. Let us all enter the wayback machine and, in our own way, celebrate the wonderful moments we shared with Tulsi Gabbard before she, as of yesterday, officially left the Democratic party:

Take all the time you need to compose yoursel… Wow, that was quick.

-

Ten years ago in C&J: October 12, 2012

CHEERS to marijuana: cancer romper stomper! I don’t know how this slipped under my "weedar," but it's yet another example of why marijuana may yet end up being the miracle cure of our time:

A pair of scientists at California Pacific Medical Center in San Francisco has found that a compound derived from marijuana could stop metastasis in many kinds of aggressive cancer, potentially altering the fatality of the disease forever. … "We started by researching breast cancer," said [Pierre] Desprez. "But now we've found that Cannabidiol works with many kinds of aggressive cancers—brain, prostate—any kind in which these high levels of ID-1 are present." Desprez hopes that clinical trials will begin immediately.

So far the treatment has only been administered via injection, but they're working on alternative delivery systems: pills, suppositories, and fudge brownies.

-

And just one more…

CHEERS to U.S. Mint-y freshness. Remember a million years ago when the U.S. Mint finally put a woman—Susan B. Anthony—on the silver dollar, but confusion reigned because they shrunk the coin down to virtually the same size as a quarter and the vending-machine industry went ballistic? It was the darkest period in our nation's history, but somehow we muddled through. But this year was payback time, when the Mint released the first of the Pioneering American Women quarters. And with the sands in the 2022 hourglass rapidly dwindling, it’s time for a preview of the Class of 2023:

The 2023 coins recognize the achievements of Bessie Coleman, Jovita Idar, Edith Kanakaʻole, Eleanor Roosevelt, and Maria Tallchief.

As the quarters are ramping up, we'll also be anticipating the arrival of several trailblazing women on our paper money, including Harriet Tubman, who will chase Andrew Jackson around with a rug beater until he cowers on the back of the twenty while she takes her proper place in front. Fun times ahead, and C&J will keep you posted on their imminent arrival. To “coin” a phrase that makes “cents”: you can "bank" on it.

Have a happy humpday. Floor's open...What are you cheering and jeering about today?

-

-