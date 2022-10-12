'Left there bleeding out': Mississippi cop shoots 15-year-old boy in the head, then handcuffs him

x An eyewitness came forward in the Jaheim McMillan shooting in Gulfport, Mississippi and stated that when she saw Jaheim he appeared to be unarmed and had his hands up when the officer shot him. Jaheim was walking out of the Dollar store. Jaheim died as a result of the gunshot. https://t.co/LTGTr5QOVr pic.twitter.com/pUUGPWnwqN — C.J. Lawrence (@CJLawrenceEsq) October 11, 2022

A witness cited on the fundraising page said Jaheim had his hands up when he was shot and he had a McDonald's bag and keys. The police chief claimed the teen was armed but failed to indicate whether the alleged gun was visible to officers when they shot him.

Officers were responding to a 911 call about people riding in a silver Kia Soul with Georgia license plates "brandishing firearms at passing motorists" and chasing one of them, Cooper said of the circumstances leading up to the shooting. Jaheim was identified as one of the people inside the Kia.

When officers spotted the car, it was entering the Family Dollar parking lot, so two police vehicles followed it. "Immediately two individuals exited the vehicle and began to flee," Cooper said. "Officers exited their vehicles with loud verbal commands, giving them instruction to stop fleeing.”

“One of the officers observed McMillan, who was armed,” and ordered the teen to “stop and drop his weapon,” Cooper added.

"McMillan did not comply," the police chief said. "McMillan turned both his body and his weapon toward the officer. The officer fired at McMillan."

Cooper then explained what happened to those who were in the car with Jaheim. In short, they all complied, even a person found with a gun near him who Cooper said initially ran from officers but was later “tracked down by canines.” The police chief took a dramatic pause to emphasize that the accused man could be taken into custody because he complied.

Jaheim was taken to a local hospital.

Katrina Mateen, Jaheim's mother, told WLOX-TV that when she arrived on the scene of her child’s shooting police handcuffed her and walked her across the street. Video taken by social justice advocate C.J. Lawrence shows a police officer also refusing to let Mateen into the hospital and telling her before it was true that her child was dead. “Don’t put me in a bad situation,” he could be seen telling the woman.

x UPDATE: (volume on) to the Jaheim McMillan story- Saturday, Officers initially refused to allow the family of Jaheim McMillan in to see him in the hospital. One officer even goes so far as to tell Jaheim’s mother, Katrina, that Jaheim is dead. He attempts to walk this back pic.twitter.com/yHmXls7z2C — C.J. Lawrence (@CJLawrenceEsq) October 11, 2022

Jaheim was airlifted to the hospital where he ultimately died.

"There are lots of stories in traditional and social media on what transpired on October 6th at Family Dollar on 8th Avenue and Pass Road," Cooper said. "Many of them are simply wrong.”

Cooper listed as an example the misidentification of one of the officers involved and the publication of the address of that officer as well as photos of him and his family. Cooper said that officer, Bryan Watson, “has nothing to do” with the shooting and was out of town when the shooting occurred.

"I respect everyone's right to freedom of speech and to protest," Cooper said. "This simply is a malicious attack on a family for no reason.”

Cooper, however, failed to identify any of the officers involved, including the one who shot and killed the teen. The Gulfport Police Department is conducting its own internal investigation and cooperating with the Mississippi Attorney General's office in its investigation, the police chief said. He said he turned over all radio traffic calls, 911 calls, dashcam video, and body-camera footage in the incident to a dispatch center.

"I’ve been assured by the attorney general’s office this will be a timely and thorough investigation,” Cooper said. “The evidence will be released as always upon its conclusion, and that’s all I have to say.”

In the absence of publicly released body-camera or dash-camera footage, those seeking answers don’t have much more than Cooper’s words to go on in the way of an official’s account of what happened, but protesters who have been demanding the release of video evidence for nearly a week now say words are not enough.

"Why it occurred, that part I don't know," Lawrence said in video he posted on Monday. "But what I do know is that no one is talking about it on a national level yet. It made the local news, but that’s about where it stopped."

x In what can only be described as a tragedy, Gulfport Mississippi Police shot 15 year old Gulfport High Student Jaheim McMillan in the head Thursday afternoon. After shooting him in the head they then also handcuffed him. There is photographic and video evidence that supports this pic.twitter.com/xNqQ4V4UZV — C.J. Lawrence (@CJLawrenceEsq) October 10, 2022

Jaheim was a freshman at Gulfport High School, Sandy East, a spokesperson for the school district, told NBC News. "We are very sad about the situation,” East told the station, “and we are offering all of our students counseling and support if they need it."

Michelle Warren, Jaheim's grandmother, told WXXV her grandson was a “typical teenager,” a “good kid” who played sports.

“The pain is indescribable,” she said. “It’s like a hole in my heart, like they just snatched part of my heart out. Just what happened to him, getting shot in the head. Just still trying to process it.”

Warren said she had 25 grandchildren, and she now has 23.

Jaheim's uncle, Marvin McMillan, was also killed by police after a standoff in 2018.

x Michelle Warren—Jaheim’s grandmother—spoke with @WXXV25’s @SouthernCharm93 and I about the next steps. She told me the family is “seeking attorney Ben Crump”to investigate what they allege is the murder of the 15 year old. More updates to come. pic.twitter.com/WG1nSLsr4y — Leo Carney (@chefcarney) October 10, 2022