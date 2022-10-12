LIVE: Follow along for Day Six of the Oath Keepers sedition trial

In 2015, he became disabled, developed vertigo. He tells jury it can impact his memory recall but today, he confirms, his perception is clear. Now, to questions. In 2020 he was living in Florida and became associated with Oath Keepers for the first time.
Cummings says he joined the Oath Keepers because he believed they represented what he stood for, i.e. protecting the U.S. from all enemies foreign and domestic.
In 2020, he elaborates, he was spurred to join Oath Keepers because of "antifa" riots in Oregon.
Cummings came to DC with Oath Keepers Jason Dolan and Harrelson. When they left Florida and headed to DC, they stayed at a "rustic camp" in North Carolina.
They met other Oath Keepers there including Kelly Meggs and his wife Connie Meggs.
"There were quite a few people there,” he said.
This was Jan. 4, 2021
Jurors on Wednesday were also able to see the assault rifle Cummings brought to the hotel in Virginia. Prosecution brought it out and had him hold it and identify it.
