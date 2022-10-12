LIVE: Follow along for Day Six of the Oath Keepers sedition trial

It is Day Six of the seditious conspiracy trial of Oath Keepers Elmer Stewart Rhodes, Jessica Watkins, Kelly Meggs, Kenneth Harrelson, and Thomas Caldwell.

Yesterday featured a methodical plodding by the prosecution through text messages and video footage seized off Oath Keeper devices that the Justice Department argues shows the highly organized nature of the extremist group’s plan to stop the peaceful transfer of power on Jan. 6.

To catch up, check out the related link below. Today, testimony is expected from another FBI agent and there may also be a representative from Facebook on the stand who will help the Justice Department unpack the metadata behind threatening warnings and messages about Jan. 6 allegedly posted by at least one of the defendants.

