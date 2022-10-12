50% say the Supreme Court's anti-abortion decision makes them more motivated to vote in November

What’s striking is that the overall number of voters who say the court’s abortion decision is motivating them to vote keeps going up. It’s gone up seven percentage points since July (the court’s decision was June 24) and 13 points since May (the draft of the decision leaked in early May). It’s almost like as people see the effects of the change, they feel more strongly about it.

x Our latest tracking poll finds that 50% of voters now say the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade has made them more motivated to vote in this year’s elections, up from 43% in July shortly after the Court’s decision. https://t.co/IKfkj4cQno pic.twitter.com/GPx18geQTu — KFF (Kaiser Family Foundation) (@KFF) October 12, 2022

This is not just a blue-state phenomenon. We keep hearing from Republicans that the Supreme Court decision lets things be decided in the states—but states with harsh abortion bans are not following the will of their voters. KFF found 55% of voters in states with abortion bans opposed six-week abortion bans, and the levels of opposition go up from there, with 83% of voters in states with abortion bans opposed to abortion bans that don’t have exceptions for rape or incest.

Abortion trailed the economy in the poll as the issue the most voters wanted to hear about, with 52% of Republican voters listing the economy first. But it’s clear that abortion is a strong motivator for people Democrats very much need to be getting out to vote.

Sign if you agree: A vote for Republicans is a vote to ban abortion.

Abortion rights, gun safety, and the our planet are all at stake in this election. We must persuade Democratic voters to turn out in November. Click here to volunteer with Vote Forward and write personalized letters to targeted voters on your own schedule from the comfort of your own home, without ever having to talk to anyone.

RELATED STORIES:

Democrats are betting their House majority on abortion. It's the best bet they have

White House marks 100 days of Republican-led abortion bans after Supreme Court ruling