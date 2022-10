Sloppy graffiti busts MAGA man, forcing a guilty plea of vandalizing his home and blaming antifa

Mixed domestic terrorist messages.

The GOP continues to fan the flames of the Big Lie(s): everything from false claims of mass election fraud all the way over to the baseless claims that the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement is some secret domestic terrorist organization. Every few months both of these accusations are shown to not only be demonstrably false but are in fact almost always being perpetrated by the right-wing sheep of the country.

On Tuesday, 30-year-old Trump follower Denis Molla pleaded guilty to wire fraud. That’s not big news by itself, but the wire fraud Molla perpetrated was insurance fraud. That insurance fraud amounted to “hundreds of thousands of dollars after the 2020 incident at his Minneapolis-area residence,” and also had about $78,000 of GoFundMe money connected to it. This “incident” at his residence took place in September 2020 when Molly said that BLM supporters and/or Biden supporters painted "Biden 2020 BLM (A)" and set fire to his garage doors. Molla said that he thought the motivation might have been that he flew a “Trump 2020” flag out front of his home. At the time, most Americans who hadn’t been swallowed whole by the ultra-right-wing-o-sphere propaganda machine looked at this event with a jaundiced eye.

It turns out we were all right. Prosecutors charged Molla with being the domestic terrorist that vandalized and set fire to his own property. He was indicted in July. On Tuesday it ended with a plea deal.

