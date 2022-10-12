Biden calls for everyone recorded in racist conversation with Nury Martinez to resign

Council members Gil Cedillo and Kevin De León attended the meeting the recording was captured at, as did Ron Herrera, then-president of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor. De León and Cedillo have yet to step down, despite calls to do so from Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, former Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, and a growing list of local and national politicians.

Herrera resigned his post Monday night following promised action from Teamsters Local 399, a union representing film industry workers in Hollywood.

"Should the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor continue to remain under the leadership of President Herrera, Local 399 Principal Officer, and one of the Vice Presidents on the LA Federation of Labor Board, Lindsay Dougherty, has asked the Local 399 Executive Board to immediately remove itself from the organization and withhold any further support or contributions," the union wrote in a statement on Monday. "The 399 Executive Board has approved said motion."

The Federation of Labor, which represents more than 800,000 workers, followed the Teamsters statement with an announcement of Herrera’s resignation. "Racism in any form has no place in the House of Labor," the federation said. "It is unconscionable that those elected to fight for our communities of color would engage in repulsive and vile anti-Black, anti-LGBTQ, anti-Asian and anti-Oaxacan remarks that pit our working communities against each other. These sentiments will not be tolerated by our organization or those who we represent."

x pic.twitter.com/KA9U0TSa5Q — Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO (@LALabor) October 12, 2022

At the time of the recording in October 2021, Martinez was criticizing the behavior of Mike Bonin’s son at a Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade in 2017. The child was 2 years old when Martinez commented that he “needs a beatdown” because of his behavior while riding on a parade float with his father. She also said Bonin handled the child as though he were an “accessory,” a statement De León agreed with, adding that Bonin handles the boy like Martinez does a Louis Vuitton or Goyard handbag.

Bonin responded to the remarks at the city council meeting CNN covered. He said he was "angry and heartbroken."

“My husband and I are both raw and angry and heartbroken and sick for our family and for Los Angeles,” Bonin said. “Public officials are supposed to call us to our highest selves and these people stabbed us and shot us and cut the very spirit of Los Angeles. It gave a beat down to the heart and soul of the city.”

Martinez apologized in two different statements, one to announce her resignation as president of the city council and another announcing her leave. “At this moment, I need to take a leave of absence and take some time to have an honest and heartfelt conversation with my family, my constituents, and community leaders,” Martinez said.

x BREAKING: former Council President Nury Martinez announces a leave of absence ahead of todays City Council meeting as Mayor Eric Garcetti, the state and local Democratic Party and multiple colleagues call on her to resign. pic.twitter.com/EtDJqzUa9B — Kate Cagle (@KateCagle) October 11, 2022

She is the latest in a long list of politicians caught making racist remarks about Black people, from overt examples to more subtle ones like that of Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville, who linked the descendants of slaves seeking reparations to crime. "They want crime. They want crime, because they want to take over what you got. They want to control what you have," Tuberville told a pro-Donald Trump crowd. "They want reparation because they think the people that do the crime are owed that. Bulls---. They are not owed that."

RELATED STORY: GOP Sen. Tommy Tuberville might as well have been wearing the hood in a recent Trump rally

“Here’s a difference between Democrats and MAGA Republicans,” Jean-Pierre said at the White House news briefing. “When a Democrat says something racist or antisemitic, we hold Democrats accountable. When a MAGA Republican says something racist or antisemitic, they are embraced by cheering crowds and become celebrated.”

x YouTube Video

Read other statements calling Martinez and her counterparts out for their vile conversation:

x Disgusting behavior by city officials, but what also stuck out was the comments about DA @GeorgeGascon, who Nury Martinez said: “fuck that guy, he’s with the Blacks.” Gascon faced an intense recall campaign because he ran on police accountability. Anti-blackness is a sickness. https://t.co/unr6RYQSJ6 — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 10, 2022

x The California Democratic Party Statewide Officers released the following statement regarding the leaked audio conversation between Los Angeles City Councilmembers Nury Martinez, Kevin DeLeon, Gil Cedillo, and labor leader Ron Herrera. pic.twitter.com/GSDf5DZxdW — California Democratic Party (@CA_Dem) October 10, 2022

x The Black Los Angeles Young Democrats call for the resignation of City Council President Nury Martinez, Councilman Kevin De Leon, Councilman Gil Cedillo, and President of the LA County Federation of Labor Ron Herrera. Full statement attached. pic.twitter.com/cGSKc36nsO — Black LA Young Democrats (@BLAYoungDems) October 10, 2022

x OFFICIAL LAAAWPAC STATEMENT REGARDING THE RACIST COMMENTS OF NURY MARTINEZ, GIL CEDILLO, KEVIN DE LEON AND RON HERRERA#LAAAWPAC #JoinThePAC pic.twitter.com/xG2H2oDgIK — LAAAWPAC (@laaawpac) October 11, 2022

x My official statement on the very traumatic recent events with Los Angeles’ local leaders. I am calling for the immediate resignation of Gil Cedillo, Kevin de Leon, Nury Martinez, and Ron Herrera.



Now more than ever we must remain committed to true Black and Brown solidarity ✊🏿 pic.twitter.com/zLE7Yg39Gz — Lola Smallwood-Cuevas (@LolaForSenate) October 11, 2022