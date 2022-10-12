Environmental groups agree: Voting is yet another way to fight the climate crisis

The Sierra Club, League of Conservation Voters, and other environmental groups are launching an ambitious get out the vote initiative ahead of the November midterms.

On Wednesday, a consortium of environmental groups announced that they would be mobilizing millions of members across the country to get out the vote ahead of the November midterms. The likes of the Sierra Club, National Wildlife Federation Action Fund, and the League of Conservation Voters expect more organizations to follow suit as Election Day approaches. The groups are using tried and true tactics like canvassing, letter-writing, and phone banking—all in an effort to get voters to cast their ballots for a better future as we continue to fight climate change.

My wonderful colleague Meteor Blades has an essential write-up on which Republican candidates in 11 key Senate races are bucking climate science and are absolutely the wrong choice for the planet. The League of Conservation Voters Action Fund has already released its list of endorsements in those races and is continuing to add to the slate of candidates it supports. New endorsements include Congressional candidate for Washington state Maria Pérez and incumbent Rep. Sydney Kamlager of California.