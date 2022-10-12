Where were Herschel Walker’s Christian values when it came to suing a WWII vet?

With less than two weeks to comply and no response, Walker’s legal team filed a suit.

The family responded with the below letter, per The Daily Beast, appealing to the former football star’s Christian principles.

“Our Herschel Walker is now 84 years old and a veteran of World War II having served in both North Africa and in Europe during World War II. Now he is told that he can’t even use his own name on his own restaurant. What kind of Justice is this? Is this what he fought for during World War II? We hope not. “Our entire family have always been great fans of Herschel’s. We have followed his career from Johnson County High School [in] Wrightsville, Ga. to the University of Ga. and throughout his professional football career. We are still interested in Herschel and believe him to be a great Christian athlete. Our Herschel Walker is also a Christian. Therefore, they are brothers in Christ. “If we are forced to take down the Herschel Walker signs we don’t have the money to replace them, the signs cost $4,000.00 which is a great deal of money for us. If Herschel wants us to remove the signs it will cause a great hardship. We have only one request that Herschel read and somehow let us know that he has read our response,” they wrote.

The letter failed to move the candidate, who ubiquitously confuses lies with truth, and a federal judge ordered in his favor.

The family was legally banned from using the name “Herschel Walker,” The Daily Beast reports. The WW II vet died on Aug. 26, 2018, at the age of 95. The outlet was unable to find any record of the family’s barbecue business, and a hotel sits at the spot where the family’s restaurant once served customers. It appears the business closed not long after the lawsuit.

Walker has proclaimed himself to be a devout pro-life Christian. But just last week, it was reported by The Daily Beast’s Roger Sollenberger that he’d paid a former girlfriend to have an abortion. Walker denies the story. The same woman later said that years later, she gave birth to one of Walker’s children. Again, Walker vehemently denied the woman’s story. In fact, Daily Kos’ Laura Clawson writes, “Walker is now not just denying that he paid for a woman to have an abortion in 2009, he seems to also be denying that he had secret children, something he admitted to over the summer.”

Even Walker’s own son, Christian (ironic, isn’t it?), isn’t buying his father’s bullshit anymore—and for a long time, he was.

After the bombshell abortion news exploded, Christian Walker went to Twitter to drag his father.

“I know my mom and I would really appreciate if my father Herschel Walker stopped lying and making a mockery of us. You’re not a ‘family man’ when you left us to bang a bunch of women, threatened to kill us, and had us move over 6 times in 6 months running from your violence,” he wrote on Twitter.

The 23-year-old added:

“I don’t care about someone who has a bad past and takes accountability. But how DARE YOU LIE and act as though you’re some ‘moral, Christian, upright man.’ You’ve lived a life of DESTROYING other peoples lives. How dare you.”

x I’ve stayed silent for nearly two years as my whole life has been lied about publicly. I did ONE campaign event, then said I didn’t want involvement.



Don’t you dare test my authenticity. Here is the full story: pic.twitter.com/ekVEcz8zq3 — Christian Walker (@ChristianWalk1r) October 4, 2022

Since Daily Kos began reporting on Walker after he announced his candidacy, we’ve covered lie upon lie about everything from graduating from the University of Georgia, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported, to hiding the fact that he had any children other than his one 22-year-old son Christian, to the mammoth exaggerations about his business acumen, to the tall tale about the time he founded (or co-founded) the veterans’ organization Patriot Support—which he did not. He recently tried to deny that former President Donald Trump ever said the 2020 election was stolen, and the latest discovery deals with lies about his companies’ alleged charitable donations, nearly none of which were able to be verified by The Washington Post.

Isn’t part of being a good Christian telling the truth?