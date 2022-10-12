New ad urges Massachusetts voters to make roads safer by keeping pro-immigrant law in place

“The ad underscores the key arguments made by lawmakers and advocacy groups who pushed for the original legislation: that the policy would result in safer drivers, that similar laws in other states have led to fewer uninsured drivers, and that it is a policy law enforcement officials across the state have endorsed,” The Boston Globe reports. The ad, which is viewable below, points to how similar pieces of legislation have made roads safer in other states, like California.

“In Massachusetts there’s a route to creating safer roads, no map needed,” a narrator says. “Put yourself in the driver’s seat for road safety. Vote yes on Question 4.”

The Work and Mobility Act doesn’t even go into effect until next year, but conservatives immediately jumped into repeal mode after Massachusetts lawmakers overrode a veto from Republican Gov. Charlie Baker this past June. Fair and Secure Massachusetts, which wants to make roads less safe by repealing the law, was created with backing from influential state Republicans. Conservative activists succeeded in gathering 71,000 verified signatures to qualify for the ballot, which was tens of thousands more than was actually required. “Because the question qualified for the ballot too late, an explanation was not printed in an informational pamphlet mailed to voters,” The Boston Globe said.

But public support for keeping the law in place has trended in its favor. Polling from Suffolk University/Boston Globe in May showed that 47% opposed the law, while 46% supported it. 7% were unsure. By July, 58% said the law should stay while 34% supported repeal. The Boston Globe said the Yes on 4 campaign has “outraised and outspent their opposition between July and October, with the bulk of its donations coming from the 32BJ Service Employees International Union and the ACLU of Massachusetts.”

“Our broad coalition of support has given us the opportunity to hit the airwaves and spread the word about how voting ‘yes’ on Question 4 will support a commonsense law that will make the Commonwealth’s roads safer for all of us,” Brazilian Worker Center executive director Lenita Reason and 32BJ SEIU executive vice president Roxana Rivera said in a statement reported by The Boston Globe. Both serve as campaign co-chairs.

Donald Trump and his MAGA allies came close to overthrowing our democracy on January 6, and they will try again if they win in 2022. The best thing you can do is to help get out the Democratic vote for the midterms, and we need everyone to do what they can. Click here to find all the volunteer opportunities available.

Donate $5 to help progressive groups register, educate, and mobilize voters in Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wisconsin.

RELATED STORIES:

In attacking new driver's license law, Massachusetts Republicans want to make roads less safe

In significant shift, most Massachusetts voters support driver's licenses for undocumented residents

California law allowing undocumented immigrants to apply for driver's licenses has made roads safer