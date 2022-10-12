Advocates' eyes are on Michigan and Kentucky for future ballot measures to protect abortion rights

“Every state that has access to direct democracy as a tool will consider if that is a strategy that makes sense for 2024, for 2026 and beyond,” Sarah Standiford, the national campaigns director at Planned Parenthood Action Fund, told The Washington Post.

That doesn’t mean every one of those states will see it happen, because of the time and energy and money necessary. While advocates are assessing these plans, Republican legislatures are also looking at Kansas and working on how to make it harder for citizen initiatives to make it on to their ballots.

The other side is, of course, going to be at it as well. “We are going to pay attention,” said Stephen Billy, the vice president of state affairs at SBA Pro-Life America. “We are going to be on the front end of these things in all the states and are aware of the threat and are going to do everything that we can to fight back where we’ve got the ability to.” They are also going to be pushing at the federal level for a national abortion ban, and they have all the dark money funding they need to do both.

If there’s one thing that could slow down a national abortion ban, it’s a national groundswell for abortion rights that mirrors what happens in Kansas. That could happen. Brand new polling shows that abortion rights voters’ motivation has only increased in the months since the Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to abortion.

We also don’t know how strong that movement is since so many brand-new voters have registered, and irregular voters are in that motivated set as well—they’re not going to be getting through likely voter screens to be polled.

What we do know right now is that the initiatives in Kentucky and Michigan are absolutely vital for securing abortion rights, and that victory in those states will almost certainly set the forced birth movement back.

If we succeed in these states, we will protect a fundamental right for millions of people. If we fail, countless more will be plunged into darkness.

