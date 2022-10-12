Jury awards Sandy Hook families almost $1 billion in damages against Alex Jones

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has a lot of appealing to do! On Wednesday, a jury in Waterbury, Connecticut, awarded compensatory and punitive damages in the defamation cases brought by families of the lost Sandy Hook Elementary school children. Hosting his Infowars conspiracy misinformation show, Alex Jones used his platform to continuously lie about the victims of the worst shooting in recent American history, where 20 young children and six adults were murdered. The affected families were dogged by Jones’ listeners because Jones said the families were pretending to have lost their children in wide-ranging conspiracies concerning deep state gun control and other hooey.

The jury awarded a total of $965,000,000 in compensatory damages to 15 plaintiffs in this consolidation of three separate defamation cases against Jones. Another jury already awarded $50 million to parents of a murdered Sandy Hook child in August. Some of the Sandy Hook parents present in the courtroom cried as the decisions were announced. Punitive damages were also awarded, but Connecticut limits those to lawyer and court fees.

