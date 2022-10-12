Biden’s first national monument designation protects 225,000 acres from fossil fuel development

The Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument not only preserves the former training site of the Army’s 10th Mountain Division but, under the Antiquities Act, bars oil and gas drilling for 225,000 acres in Western Colorado.

President Biden designated the first national monument since taking office on Wednesday, signing a proclamation that established the Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument in Western Colorado. The national monument not only preserves the former training site of the Army’s 10th Mountain Division but also protects 225,000 acres in Western Colorado from fossil fuel and mining development. Biden was joined by local officials as well as World War II veterans who recognized the significance of the 53,804-acre area.

Once the place to train soldiers for alpine warfare during WWII, Camp Hale had recently become a hot spot for winter sports like skiing. Its history runs much deeper, of course, as the Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument is located in the ancestral homelands of the Ute Tribes who were forced to leave that land as the mining industry took over. It remains culturally and spiritually important for the Ute Tribes. Designating the space as a national monument is important to its conservation but, as I’ve written time and again, Indigenous stewardship is also critical.