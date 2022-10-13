Ukraine update: Ukraine approaches strategic Svatove, as Russian Telegram invents phantom wins

HIMARS rockets ready for payback, with the names of Ukrainian cities struck by Russia's terrorist missile attack

Yesterday I noted that Russian Telegram had been hyping up a supposed offensive out of Kreminna, pushing west toward Lyman.

x According to pro-Russian Telegram https://t.co/IXWllJFJlQ Russian forces took (or retook, unclear) Terny and Novosadovoe along the Luhansk & Donetsk border, west of Kreminna. pic.twitter.com/rNj89DP05D — John (@JohnOSINTviewer) October 12, 2022

Given Ukrainian advances across that entire front, all the way up to the strategic town of Svatove to the north, an actual successful Russian counterattack would be truly notable. It would mean that Russia had stemmed its losses, rallied its forces, and begun retaking the initiative. But as I also said yesterday, Russian Telegram is only truthful when they’re in blind-panic mode. Unsurprisingly, these Russian advances never happened. As far as I can tell, Russia never even tried. So how do these same propaganda sources explain Ukraine’s control of those towns? Well, there are lots of ways!

Maybe Ukraine counter-counterattacked and pushed the Russians out:

x 🇷🇺 propagandists say that they have lost Novodadove, Terny and Torske confirming that Russia never had them after being pushed out. 🇺🇦 soldier in the Lyman had said that direction was quiet too. pic.twitter.com/cgRH8TtfB8 — International Observers Ukraine (@INTobservers) October 12, 2022

But wait, that’s embarrassing, suggesting yet another Russian military defeat. Those sting. Instead, how about Russians voluntarily retreated for the fun of it?

Hmm, retreat isn’t much better. It means they can’t hold their ground against advancing Ukrainian forces. So how about this—Russia isn’t retreating, Those towns are a “gray zone” and, you know, anyone can possibly occupy them at any given moment.

x #Russia #Ukraine

my view on that battle near #Lyman

RF is only in the village in the north (Novosadovoe)

Terny and Torsky are NOT under RF control - the area is in a grey zone and back and forth battles are going on. pic.twitter.com/ZfFEZhzEEc — -- GEROMAN -- time will tell - 👀 -- (@GeromanAT) October 12, 2022

Meanwhile, Ukrainian sources roll their eyes and are like “it’s quiet in that direction.” The real action is up north, at Svatove. Ukrainian forces have been steadily, methodically, pushing closer and closer to this strategic transportation hub.

x This is how close the AFU is to Svatove. pic.twitter.com/j3LIlUXVQq — Def Mon (@DefMon3) October 12, 2022

Let’s pull back to get a sense of the broader strategic picture:

It’s funny seeing Izyum so far from the front lines, around 40-50 kilometers depending on the exact location of the front lines. (@War_Mapper shows fewer Ukrainian advances than DefMon, who himself is very conservative in his map updates. War Mapper likes to wait for official confirmation.)

If you look closely at Svatove, you can see that almost every road in that region runs through Svatove, making it strategically important to both sides. But even more importantly, Svatove opens up the approach to Starobilsk, with almost no natural barriers to slow down a Ukrainian advance (except maybe for rainy season).Every road and railroad in that sparsely populated agricultural steppe region runs through Starobilsk.

That means if Svatove is retaken, a big chunk of Russian-held red territory in the middle of that map above automatically turns Ukrainian yellow. But if Starobilsk is liberated? The That entire Russian presence in the northeast will clear out, cut off from supplies, down to the Luhansk purple on the map. And best of all, that dark line through Starobilsk is Russia’s last functional rail link into Ukraine from its main supply hub at Belgorod, just north of Kharkiv. Once Ukraine cuts that line, Russia’s logistics are truly f’d, and will need to be completely reconfigured toward eastern Ukraine.

Russia, for its part, is rushing its best and its brightest to Svatove’s defense, and some of them aren’t even 60 years old (the guy in the middle, at least):

x These mobiks were mobilised on 27 September and already 3 days later ended up in the trenches at Svatove, without any training or supplies. They were lucky to have stumbled upon a Ukrainian checkpoint on their way out, where they were able to surrender. pic.twitter.com/ItCseCNBLF — Dmitri (@wartranslated) October 12, 2022

These sad saps were called up from their hometowns, sent to Belgorod, then trucked to Svatove, where they were dumped into flooded trenches they said were “half destroyed, even with weapons lying around, as the guys before us also ran away from there.” They waited in those trenches, under constant Ukrainian mortar fire and without food or water for three days (because why would Russia care about its own), until water came up to their waist. They said screw it and walked down a road thinking they were walking back to Belgorod, until they came across a Ukrainian checkpoint and happily surrendered.