LIVE: Follow along with the January 6 committee's final public hearing

Rep. Schiff is getting into the warnings they received.
Secret Service email on Jan. 5 updated a list of items that would be barred from the rally on Jan. 6, which included ballistic helmets, and vests.
At the Oath Keeper trial this week, we heard how some Oath Keepers were told to take off those items at the "Save America March" at the Ellipse
Secret Service report from 7:30 AM noted the tactical gear worn by many in crowd, two hours later, reports of chemical spray, then, between 11 am and 12:30, multiple Secret Service reports noted several protesters wearing guns, carrying rifles
Secret Service agent msg from Jan 6 around 12:30PM ET is shown: "With so many weapons found so far, you wonder how many are unknown. Could be sporty after dark"
