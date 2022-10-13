Day by day: The Oath Keepers' sedition trial continues

The Oath Keepers’ seditious conspiracy trial enters its seventh full day Thursday in Washington, D.C.

A live blog will not be featured by this reporter on Thursday in lieu of live coverage of the Jan. 6 committee’s last anticipated public hearing starting at 1 PM ET.

Coverage, including up-to-the-minute updates of the Oath Keeper sedition trial, will resume here at Daily Kos on Friday when U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta reconvenes court at 9:30 AM ET.

To catch up on what you may have missed so far, check out the related links below from the first six days of the historic trial unfolding just steps away from the U.S. Capitol.

If you want to keep abreast of what’s happening inside the courtroom on Thursday for Day Seven since there is no broadcast or teleconference line available, you would be wise to log onto Twitter and check out the live feeds coming from Roger Parloff, the senior editor at Lawfare, or Marissa Sarnoff, the senior editor at Law & Crime News. Both have been tirelessly covering the trial in person as well and have a keen eye for detail.

The trial is expected to last up to six weeks.

