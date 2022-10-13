Republican lawmakers want to jail parents for life if they seek gender-affirming care for youth

Berman introduced the bill on Tuesday with the support of fellow Republican state representatives including Steve Carra, Steve Marino, Luke Meerman, and Beau LaFave.

In a phone call with The Hill on Tuesday, LaFave made his case by saying it’s “logically incoherent” to offer surgeries and prescriptions to people who are not yet old enough to have sex. He said people are “abusing” these young people and that people aren’t responsible enough to “smoke a cigarette” until they’re 21. (Obviously, there’s a lot that’s logically incorrect in there, to use LaFave’s own language, but I digress.)

Gender-affirming care is lifesaving care. Conservatives are absolutely fixated on the idea that young children are walking into the hospital and getting surgeries whenever they want, and that’s so far from reality it’s almost funny. In many, many cases, gender-affirming care comes in the form of mental health care. Hormones and puberty blockers, for example, can be popular routes depending on the individual’s age, needs, and desires. Surgeries are typically only available once you’re 18.

Regardless of all of that reality, Republicans have pushed similar anti-trans bills across the country, like a bill in Idaho that would sentence licensed medical providers who offer gender-affirming care to trans youth to life in prison. A candidate for school board elections in Florida called for physicians who provide such care to be hanged. This stuff is legitimately scary.

Studies show trans young people who receive gender-affirming care report a much-improved quality of life afterward and that trans folks who started hormones as teens report better mental health later when compared to their peers. We’ve also seen research that suggests trans youth report lower rates of suicidal ideation when their gender is affirmed. Again: This is lifesaving care.

With Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in office, I don’t think this bill has any chance of making it into law. But these bills are still insidious in that they give these extreme anti-trans views a sense of legitimacy and can potentially pull moderates further to the right. We also can’t rely on there always being a Democrat in office able to counter these discriminatory measures. That’s yet another reason it’s so important to keep voters engaged and active in all levels of government, including our state and location elections.