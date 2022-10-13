House select committee votes to subpoena Donald Trump over Jan. 6 coup attempt

UPDATED: The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 coup attempt has voted to subpoena Donald J. Trump to give testimony and produce documents relating to the January 6, 2021 coup attempt instigated and abetted by Trump and his allies. “Every American is entitled to these answers,” Rep. Liz Cheney said before the vote. The vote was unanimous.

In evidence shown earlier today, the committee demonstrated through testimony that Trump knew he had lost the 2020 presidential election and yet engaged in willful efforts to mislead the public for the purpose of nullifying that election loss.

If subpoenaed, Trump could be asked to testify under oath about each detail of those plans the committee has uncovered. He could also potentially be prosecuted for any provable lies during his testimony—though the threat of legal consequences has seldom dissuaded Trump, a habitual and constant liar, from lying.