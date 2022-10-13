Hey, Democrats! You can (and should) campaign on both Social Security AND abortion

Yeah, it's motivating. For all the generations.

Democrats are apparently taking the recent advice of old white men and pivoting election messaging to the economy—specifically, Social Security—and “kitchen table” issues in the last weeks of this election season. The most recent “ad blitz” from the Senate Majority PAC and the House Majority PAC is focused on Social Security—which is great, because yeah, Republicans really are going to come for it again if they get majorities in either or both chambers of Congress.

That doesn’t necessarily mean that Democratic leaders have decided that they’ve spent enough time on abortion and it’s time to turn to the economy, but looking at past performance, that’s a valid concern. Particularly when the guy that came up with the famous “It’s the economy, stupid” mantra of the Clinton era is warning that “A lot of these consultants think if all we do is run abortion spots that will win for us. I don’t think so,” and that Democrats have “got to be more aggressive than just yelling abortion every other word.”

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), who did not win the 2020 presidential primary by focusing entirely on economic issues, has also recently argued that “Democrats shouldn’t focus only on abortion in the midterms. […] America has long faced structural economic crises. Democrats must win on the economy and present a pro-worker agenda.”

Few have argued that abortion is the only issue to run on, but those consultants who have been paying attention have seen just how urgent and motivating abortion is in driving new voter registrations, dominating special elections, and showing up as a key issue for voters. They see that it isn’t just continuing to be a key issue: It’s hardening and growing as a motivator for key Democratic voters.

