Hey, Democrats! You can (and should) campaign on both Social Security AND abortion

What has also been lost in this is that—for the majority of people having and needing them—abortion is an economic issue. Leng Leng Chancey, the executive director of 9to5, a national organization advocating for economic security for women of color, explained to The 19th how childbearing affected them personally, while working at a $7.25/hour job at a university and spending $150 a week on child care for their first child, with just eight weeks of leave after having a Cesarean birth.
“I was afraid to lose my job—who can access [unpaid family leave]? Nobody that’s working a minimum wage job, because you have to put food on the table,” they said.
Josephine Kalipeni, the executive director of Family Values @ Work, talked about her decision to have an abortion when she was in college. She was the oldest of six children, was in school, was helping her parents, and working three jobs. “I had to think and really weigh the cost knowing that my parents would not have an inheritance to pass down to me in the future, that my financial wellness was as connected to theirs as their own independent finances were, and now to think about disrupting my education, incurring the costs of having a child and having a child in the United States? There was absolutely no way I could financially or emotionally have a child,” Kalipeni said.
That’s not an unusual story, particularly for people of color and low-income people. Forcing already poor and marginalized people to have children keeps them in poverty. It consigns their children to poverty. It perpetuates income inequality. It redounds on families, including on grandparents. The grandparents who might be thinking about their economic situation, their Social Security, and what happens when they have to help raise their children’s children because no one can afford to do it alone.
Also, a fundamental human right has been taken away from millions of Americans by Republicans. That’s worth running against. If these guys get that, every Democrat should.
