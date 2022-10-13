A subpoena for an insurrectionist named Donald gets reactions from Twitter

If you didn’t know it already, Thursday’s Jan. 6 committee hearing included a unanimous vote to subpoena Donald Trump to testify and supply documentation in service of the committee’s ongoing investigation into the events that led up to the assault on the Capitol grounds in Washington, D.C., in 2021. All nine committee members voted “aye” on the resolution before the gavel came down on the last public hearing examining the events of that fateful day.

Is Donald Trump going to testify? The chances of that happening are about as good as Donald Trump finding a single shred of evidence to support the claim that the election was stolen. But the world got to see a congressional committee do its job and present a very clear-cut case to the American public that Trump worked harder than he has ever worked on anything in his entire crummy life to thwart the will of the American voters and get himself reinstalled in an attempted coup d’etat of our Executive branch.

The vote by the committee was the most public signal to date aimed at the Department of Justice, telling them Donald Trump needs to speak under oath to someone—even if it does not end up being the Jan. 6 committee.

