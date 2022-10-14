Comic: Diplomacy dismembered

x Vimeo Video

President Joe Biden was caught off guard when Saudi Arabia and Russia joined together to lead OPEC to cut oil production by 2 million barrels a day . After Biden’s fist-bump visit to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia over the summer, he thought he had a deal with Mohammed bin Salman to increase production.

It is just shocking that a Saudi prince with a fondness for head-lopping, dismemberment and war crimes would go back on his word, no? The production cut is suspiciously timed to occur right before the midterm elections here in the United States . It makes sense — if I was an oil-producing strongman waging battles in Yemen or Ukraine , I’d be rooting for the Republicans , too.