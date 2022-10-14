Want to get big bang for your buck? We have an endorsement slate perfect for every grassroots donor

State Elections

Trump’s hand-picked Big Lie advocates are running for the post of secretary of state across the country. The people who hold these jobs are responsible for administering elections, and these MAGA fanatics are desperate to take charge so that they can manipulate any results that don’t suit them. If you want to make sure Trump can’t outright steal the electoral votes in key swing states, then please donate to Democrats running for secretary of state in Colorado, Georgia, Michigan, Minnesota, and Nevada.

Election deniers are also thirsting to take over as attorney general in as many states as possible. They’re eager to rig elections by prosecuting nonsense cases of “voter fraud” and punish women by enforcing cruel abortion bans. That’s why our top law enforcement officials need to actually believe in the law. If you want to elect candidates who will protect women and fight any efforts to steal elections in the most crucial states, then please donate to Democrats running for attorney general in Colorado, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, and Wisconsin.

Few people are more important than those who interpret and rule on our laws. Conservatives are keen to hijack state supreme courts because their judges will uphold punitive abortion restrictions and allow Republicans to gerrymander to their hearts’ content. With far-right authoritarians enjoying a SCOTUS supermajority, electing fair-minded, independent jurists to our top state courts is more important than ever. If you want to help Democrats protect their court majorities and even take one away from the GOP, then please donate to Democrats running for state supreme court in Michigan, North Carolina, and Ohio.

Together, the three roles above—secretary of state, attorney general, and state supreme court—all play a critical role in safeguarding our elections. We’ve combined all three groups into a single Election Protection slate where you can give to all 17 candidates at once.

Extremist Republican state legislators offered Trump one of his scariest avenues for stealing the last election—or the next. He wanted them to simply ignore the will of voters and pick different slates of electors. Last time, they declined, but we may not be so lucky in 2024. Fortunately, two massive swing states now have un-gerrymandered maps for the first time in decades, so we can head off this grim possibility by winning control away from Republicans. If you want to put up a major bulwark against election theft, then please donate to these 19 Democrats running for the state houses in Michigan and Pennsylvania.

Abortion rights are literally on the ballot this year. Voters in Michigan will have the chance to affirmatively enshrine the right to an abortion by amending the state constitution, undoing a 1931 ban. In Kentucky, meanwhile, reproductive rights supporters are fighting a mirror-image measure that would amend the state constitution to say that it does not guarantee abortion rights. We had a huge success in deep-red Kansas this summer. If you want to protect the freedoms of millions of women, then please donate to the groups fighting for abortion access in Michigan and Kentucky.

Federal Elections

All but two Democratic senators are ready to reform the filibuster. If you want a Manchin-and-Sinema-proof majority of 52 seats, that means we to flip at least two seats from Republicans while holding all of ours. And if you want Biden to keep being able to appoint judges, then we have to hold the Senate at all costs. If you want to help keep the Senate blue, then please donate to Democrats Cheri Beasley in North Carolina, John Fetterman in Pennsylvania, and Mandela Barnes in Wisconsin.

Imagine if Democrats hold the Senate but lose the House. Joe Biden’s agenda would grind to a halt just as swiftly as if we lost both chambers. But losing the House would be terrible in its own right, because Republicans are dying to launch sham investigations of every made-up scandal invented in the Newsmax fever swamps. What’s more, they’re ready to blow up the global economy by forcing the United States to default on its debt. If you want to stop this nightmare by going on offense to help Democrats keep their House majority, then please donate to these dozen candidates running to pick up seats from the GOP.

And if you’d like to donate to every single candidate and ballot measure organization Daily Kos has endorsed this year all at once, just click here.

Pundits were eager to write off Democrats’ chances all cycle long, but the world changed in June when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, and now we have an opportunity to prove them all wrong. Time is short, though, so please don’t wait to act. If you are able to give, please let us know in comments. And thank you for placing your trust in us year after year.