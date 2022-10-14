Abbreviated Pundit Roundup: Donald Trump's terrible, horrible no good, very bad day

Speaking of Tish James:

Attorney General James Takes Action to Immediately Stop Donald Trump and the Trump Organization from Continuing Financial Fraud Motion for Preliminary Injunction Seeks to Stop Ongoing Fraud, Prevent Trump from

Moving Assets to Evade Liability, and Appoint a Monitor to Oversee Financial Disclosures

Trump is trying to evade bankruptcy by reorganizing Trump Org into Trump Org II.

x Durham angrily grilled & rebuked his own lead witness after the witness bolstered the defense of Igor Danchenko, who's on trial for allegedly lying to FBI about Steele dossier sourcing. Durham personally dressed down the witness & slammed the Russia probehttps://t.co/hMWrTIribH — Marshall Cohen (@MarshallCohen) October 13, 2022

James Wigderson/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel:

I'm a lifelong Republican but sometimes party loyalty asks too much. I'm voting for Mandela Barnes and Tony Evers. I was a reliable Republican voter since I was a Wisconsin College Republican at the same time as future governor Scott Walker and future Assembly Speaker Robin Vos. From the time I managed a Republican campaign for Congress in 1992 until my days as the editor and owner of RightWisconsin, I supported the conservative movement and Republican candidates. But this year party loyalty is asking too much. I am going to vote for Mandela Barnes for U.S. Senate and Tony Evers for governor. I am under no illusions that I have any policy positions in common with Barnes or Evers. I am pro-life. I support school choice. I support smaller government and lower taxes. I believe that we need to reduce crime by putting more police officers on the street and closing the revolving door at our courthouses. But even more dear to me, and more important to the country, is protecting the Constitution. On this, Sen. Ron Johnson and Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels cannot be trusted.

Right now, Barnes is the decided underdog.

x With the cameras rolling as Truss met the King in Buckingham Palace today, the monarch is heard saying: “Back again. Dear oh dear. Anyway.” https://t.co/jr8bNQA608 — Saleha Mohsin (@SalehaMohsin) October 13, 2022

Katy Balls/The Spectator:

Backbench Tories turn on Truss The PM had a difficult time in front of Conservative MPs Liz Truss’s appearance before MPs at the 1922 committee was meant to be part of a wider charm offensive as she tries to get MPs back on side after a tricky start. With Labour enjoying a large poll lead and market turmoil dominating the news, Truss needs to keep her party behind her. Yet that is looking rather uphill. As James Forsyth reports on Coffee House, the mood amongst backbenchers leaving the meeting was (to put it politely) mixed. ‘It was painful,’ says one attendee. Other words used to describe the session include 'awful', 'funereal' and 'brutal'. Truss attempted to win over assembled MPs by promising further reach out and parliamentary engagement. She heralded her energy support plan as something Labour had not matched – thereby giving Tory MPs something to go out and flag to voters given the 'devastation that would have been caused to small business had we not acted'. She did concede that the 'the ground could have been prepared better' with the markets when it came to the not-so-mini-Budget. However, many MPs present felt the mistakes went further than just pitch rolling and that this was not acknowledged. MPs report audible groans when Truss said interest rate rises were global rather than linked to mini Budget troubles.

x Hypothesis: maybe it's the brute fact of Brexit itself, not a particular prime ministership or budget, that is the underlying problem? To counter the effects of a huge increase in business paperwork and barriers to trade requires a tax cut too big for any Treasury to finance. — David Frum (@davidfrum) October 14, 2022

NY Times:

In Utah, a Trump Loyalist Sends an S.O.S. to Romney, of All People Senator Mike Lee, in a surprisingly close race for re-election, has antagonized Mitt Romney and the state’s G.O.P. for years. His plea now? “Please, get on board.” Mr. Lee and Mr. Romney were — and evidently remain — antagonists in the lingering drama of Jan. 6, 2021. Mr. Lee played a key role in support of President Donald J. Trump’s attempt to subvert the 2020 election and cling to power. Mr. Romney was a stalwart opponent of it. And Mr. Lee was making his appeal to Mr. Romney on Tuesday night on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News program — a venue in which Mr. Romney has been routinely roasted, for years, before audiences of millions of conservative viewers. The irony of the moment seemed lost on both Mr. Lee and the show’s host, though that may have been a bit of a shared ruse. Either way, audacity was in abundant supply.

x Utah Senate:



Evan McMullin (I) 46% (+4)

Mike Lee (R-Inc) 42%



Hill Research/Put Utah First, 10/8-11 — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) October 13, 2022

Pretty late in the game for a tied vote in those states.

Walter Shapiro/TNR:

The Republicans Are Convinced That Crime Is a Winning Issue. The Evidence Is Not So Clear. It’s one of the oldest moves in the GOP’s campaign playbook: When in doubt, blow the racial dog whistle. But is it as effective as Democrats fear? Yet the evidence is murky about the power of the crime issue. With the 2021 murder rate mostly steady and other crime information marred by the limitations in how the FBI collects data, it is difficult to get a reliable handle on the importance of public safety as a voting issue. And while recent polling has favored the Republicans on handling crime, the advantage is smaller than commonly assumed: A Morning Consult/Politico poll gave congressional Republicans a 44-to-37 percent edge, while a Reuters survey put the margin at 39-to-30 percent.

x It's banal but crucial to recognize how much of politics stems from intra-party dynamics among activists and elites (broadly construed)--not mass opinion and pressure. Political actors have real leeway and real responsibility for their actions. https://t.co/vlUmTSw5VP — Sam Rosenfeld (@sam_rosenfeld) October 12, 2022

See infrastructure week.

By the way, Alex Jones is having a great infrastructure week.