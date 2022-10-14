Biden's master stroke on marijuana is already breaking through to voters

It's damn difficult just five weeks from Election Day to make a national policy move that is not only wildly popular but that also breaks through to the masses.

But that's exactly what President Joe Biden appears to have done with his early steps to decriminalize marijuana announced early last week.

Nearly two-thirds of voters in a new Politico/Morning Consult poll said they support Biden's executive actions granting pardons to everyone with prior federal convictions for simple marijuana possession, including 40% who strongly support it. Just 23% expressed opposition to the policy, with a mere 13% strongly opposed.

Support for reclassifying cannabis at the federal level drew even higher marks, with 69% supporting a change in how marijuana is classified. It is currently classified as a Schedule I narcotic along with heroin and LSD.