Biden's master stroke on marijuana is already breaking through to voters

Millennials, a key voting bloc for Democrats, were particularly fond of pardoning marijuana possession, with 71% expressing support. Black voters, the backbone of the Democratic Party, were among the most enthusiastic demographic at 74% favoring the executive action.
But here's the kicker: A staggering number of voters have already heard about this very popular policy move. Sixty-eight percent of voters said they had seen, read, or heard either a lot (29%) or some (39%) about the federal pardons, while only 17% had heard nothing at all. That's astonishing for an announcement made just last week. In fact, the White House unveiled the policy on Oct. 6, and the poll was conducted Oct. 7-9.
By comparison, fewer voters had heard about Georgia GOP Senate nominee Herschel Walker opposing abortion rights while paying for a girlfriend's abortion in 2009 (54%); OPEC+ cutting oil production by 2 million barrels a day (56%); and Biden warning that the risk of nuclear "Armageddon" is at its highest level since the Cuban missile crisis (61%).
Again, it's one thing to do something popular, it's another thing for it to break through to roughly two-thirds of voters just weeks before Election Day.
Comments are closed on this story.