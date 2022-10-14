Jan. 6 videos show Nancy Pelosi not just acting tough, but being tough. There's a difference

Her eye is on the ball, and the ball is getting Congress to do its job.

x new footage of Pelosi saying from a secure location on January 6 that "there has to be some way we can maintain the sense that people have that there is some security, or some confidence, that government can function, and that we can elect a POTUS ... do you believe this?" pic.twitter.com/TRklDPBFEP — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 13, 2022

The videos show Pelosi working the phones, trying to get a law enforcement or National Guard response to retake the Capitol and get Congress back to do its job and certify the presidential election. In contrast to Chuck Schumer, who is now the Senate majority leader, Pelosi is calm and collected, conveying urgency without raising her voice.

When a Department of Defense official gives a group of Republican and Democratic congressional leaders the runaround on plans to break up the attack on the Capitol, Pelosi cuts to the quick. “Well just pretend,” she says, “just pretend for a moment that it were the Pentagon or the White House or some other entity that was under siege. And let me say you can logistically get people there as you make the plan.” In translation, I see through your excuses for inaction, and I am calling you on that, but in the politest possible terms.

And while in one extremely watchable video Pelosi is shown fantasizing about punching Donald Trump, it’s not for the benefit of an audience. It’s not the “look what a tough man I am” talk of punching we too often see from politicians (including, it has to be said, President Joe Biden). It comes off as maybe one of the most heartfelt, personal moments we have ever seen from Pelosi.

“I hope he comes. I want to punch him out,” Pelosi says in response to the news that the Secret Service had dissuaded Trump from coming to the Capitol. “This is my moment. I’ve been waiting for this. For trespassing on the Capitol grounds. I want to punch him out, and I’m going to go to jail, and I’m going to be happy.”

x Pelosi’s response to hearing Trump might march to the Capitol is definitely worth watching pic.twitter.com/wpUlvKoqwT — Acyn (@Acyn) October 14, 2022

The recognition that there would be consequences for her action—“I’m going to go to jail”—is maybe one thing that sets Pelosi as a woman apart from the men who like to bluster about their physical toughness. Women in politics are often judged for their “likability” or lack thereof, which is a grossly sexist concept, but still … has Pelosi ever been more likable?

There’s sometimes a problem of women in politics and business trying too hard to show that they are as tough as any man on men’s problematic terms, posturing and embracing cruelty to make sure everyone knows it (See: Thatcher, Margaret). But that’s not what’s going on with Pelosi in the new clips from Jan. 6. She certainly didn’t seek out that moment, and what we see in the new video is behind the scenes. Pelosi is not acting tough. She’s being tough, not melting down or even raising her voice in the midst of an unprecedented attack. She’s doing her job, no matter what. And through it all she remains a woman who, talking about the vandalism done to the Capitol, uses the word “poo poo.” Toughness and being the kind of elderly woman who doesn’t curse are not mutually exclusive.

Vice President Kamala Harris is now the highest-ranking woman in the history of the U.S. government, a first in the vice presidency as Pelosi was the first to be speaker. But significant obstacles remain to women advancing, let alone reaching parity with men. Those stereotypes about weakness and toughness are one key part of that. In the wake of 9/11, for instance, political scientist Jennifer Lawless found that “citizens prefer men's leadership traits and characteristics, deem men more competent at legislating around issues of national security and military crises, and contend that men are superior to women at addressing the new obstacles generated by the events of September 11, 2001. As a result of this gender stereotyping, levels of willingness to support a qualified woman presidential candidate are lower than they have been for decades.”

That rebounded in the ensuing years, and in 2016, Hillary Clinton won the popular vote for the presidency—but that campaign left many voters apprehensive about women’s chances of success. Polling still shows disturbing numbers of people willing to say outright that they don’t want a woman president. In 2019, for instance, a Daily Beast/Ipsos poll found that just 74% of Democrats said they are “comfortable with a woman president,” while in 2018, a survey found that around 13% of people said men were “better emotionally suited for politics than most women,” with a much higher percentage of Republicans saying so. Significantly, people are typically more likely to express that other people would oppose a woman president—people who say they would do so doubt whether their neighbors or family members would join them. Such results can be a proxy for what survey respondents themselves think but are unwilling to say out loud.

There are nuances to the sexism. In 2018, Pew Research surveyed people on whether men or women had better leadership qualities in a number of areas. In politics, respondents were much more likely to say women were better on social issues and slightly to somewhat more likely to say women were better on immigration, the budget deficit, and the economy. But where respondents gave men the edge was national security and defense. Apart from specific issues, women may be seen as more suited to certain roles—political scientists Sarah Anzia and Rachel Bernhard studied local elections, finding that stereotypes about women’s strength as collaborators rather than individual leaders and about substantive areas of expertise continue to exert an influence.

“Women candidates have an advantage over men in city council elections (city legislatures), but that advantage is reduced—and becomes a disadvantage—for women running for mayor (city executives),” they write. “Comparing legislatures, we find that women's advantage is greater in school board races (local legislatures where education is the issue at stake) than city council races (local legislatures where issues like crime and economic development are most salient). We find evidence that the size of women's advantage in local legislative races decreases with the Republicanism of the constituency. Finally, we find that these patterns are most pronounced in local elections held concurrently with national races, when average voter knowledge of local candidates and issues is lower.”

As a legislative rather than executive official, Pelosi fits that pattern, while the often disgusting treatment of Harris may reflect some of the resistance to women in executive roles as well as racism directed at a Black and Asian American woman. But Pelosi’s manifest strengths in her response to Jan. 6 as a mob tried to hunt her down show that toughness and ability to go toe to toe with military officials are in no way the exclusive province of men. Nothing but a long, slow process of chipping away at the sexism and misogyny so deeply embedded in our society will get us to where one woman can be elected president, let alone to where any given woman has the same chances as any given man. If we recognize what we’re seeing in our women leaders, though, and insist on other people acknowledging it while continuing to call out the sexism, misogyny, and in Harris’ case, racism faced by prominent women in politics, we contribute to that long-term project.

RELATED STORIES:

What stories would we tell about them if Beto were Becky, and Kamala were Keith?

Equal opportunity doesn't fix anything until we address unequal obstacles