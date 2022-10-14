Fox & Friends' 'Parent Panel' is pretty suspicious

When you are a right-wing propaganda machine like Fox News, you need to plan things. You need to strategize things. You need to do this because leaving anything to chance risks running into reality and real news, and since real fact-based news is anathema to your propaganda, allowing it in is opening the door to viewers wondering how full of BS your organization is.

Fox & Friends is one of the multihost shows on Fox News where two guys and a woman wear bright reds, whites, and blues, and spew invective about liberals trying to turn your homes into woke Muslim trans commie drag shows. For most of us this isn’t an issue.* But to hear Fox News hosts talk about it, you would think that 98% of the country is made up of undocumented gang members delivering Speaker Nancy Pelosi fentanyl to RuPaul’s Drag Race inside of carved out communist manifestos. Oh, there’s also inflation and wage stagnation as well. Remember the GOP’s “policy” on that? Almost $2 trillion in tax breaks for the richest. How’s that going? Like it always goes: badly for 98% of the country.

On Friday the Fox & Friends squad of faux midwestern by way of the southern continental accented crew had a special segment they ran throughout their morning show. It included a 10-person panel of “everyday Americans” they called their “Parent Panel.” These people were purported to be parents of school-aged children who have common-folk wisdom about what kitchen table issues are for themselves. Upon closer review, it turns out that at least eight of the 10 panelists are right-wing activists! Who would have thunk it?

