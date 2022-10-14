2022 sees record high number of unaccompanied migrant children entered in U.S. shelter system

Not only did the number surpass last year’s figure—during a time when Biden was allegedly unprepared for the number of migrants arriving at the border—but it also surpassed the number of migrant children transferred to HHS in 2014 and 2019. According to CBS News, both 2014 and 2019 were time periods when the Obama and Trump administrations struggled to process historic numbers of unaccompanied minors entering U.S. border custody.

In addition to the increase of unaccompanied minors, U.S. Customs and Border Protection data shows federal officials along the U.S.-Mexico border processed migrants over 2 million times in the fiscal year 2022, the highest level recorded by the agency.

The increase in migration has been linked to not only poverty and violence but natural disasters resulting from climate change. Additionally, many families migrate to the U.S. in attempts to reunite with their family members. According to government estimates, about 80% of unaccompanied children from Central America who enter federal custody have relatives in the U.S. that can sponsor them.

"Absent policy changes, we're likely to see a large number of unaccompanied minors for the foreseeable future," said Andrew Selee, president of the Migration Policy Institute, a nonpartisan think tank. "Given the conditions in Central America, it makes sense for young people to try and make it to the U.S. to help their families or for families that are already here to bring their children."

While not all migrant children were completely alone because they arrived with non-parental relatives such as adult siblings, aunts, or uncles, they were still considered unaccompanied children under U.S. law.

In a statement to CBS News, the Office of Refugee Resettlement confirmed it received a record number of unaccompanied children in fiscal year 2022. The agency also said it was working to set up new shelters, in addition to adding beds to its 220 existing housing facilities.

”ORR continues to build capacity that enhances our ability to accept referrals from the Department of Homeland Security in a timely manner by expanding bed capacity, minimizing the amount of time children stay in congregate care settings, and safely placing children with vetted sponsors," the agency said.

According to CBS News, while the number of unaccompanied children received by HHS this year was significantly higher than last, the same issues were not present.

Last year, thousands of unaccompanied children allegedly became stranded in overcrowded Border Patrol tents and detention facilities because HHS did not have enough bed space to house them. As a result, children were put in makeshift shelters at military sites, convention centers, and work camps. While a majority of these sites have been closed and health conditions have allegedly improved in those remaining, concerns about prolonged stays and impact on mental health remain.

According to CBS News, migrant children spend an average of 29 days in HHS care, a decrease from federally reported data which reports the average number being 37 days in 2021.

According to government data, HHS is currently housing fewer than 10,000 children; the agency housed more than double that number last year.