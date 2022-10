Far-right Dan Cox insists kindergarteners are being indoctrinated into being trans

On Wednesday, Cox debated Democrat Wes Moore at Morgan State University in Baltimore, where reporter Pamela Wood of the Baltimore Banner asked what the candidates thought about the support and respect LGBTQ+ students receive at public schools, as covered by the Los Angeles Blade. For reference, the debate on Oct. 12 was the only scheduled televised debate so far. Candidates are seeking the seat currently held by Republican Gov. Larry Hogan.

“We know that young people who identify as LGBTQ face a lot of challenges,” Wood (correctly) began. “Do you believe these children are being adequately supported in our public schools, and are public schools doing a good enough job educating the whole student body about LGBTQ issues?”

Cox opened by saying no, we’re not doing “enough”—but not for the right reason. He insists that “too many times” parents are left out of decisions.

“I fought against a bill that would literally allow 12-year-olds to receive counseling without their parents even knowing,” he added. “That’s wrong. We need to make sure parents are involved.” Imagine if young people had even an ounce of privacy? But Cox doesn’t stop there.

“What I will do also is ensure that the indoctrination stops,” Cox continued. “We cannot have transgender indoctrination in kindergarten. That’s preposterous.” It is preposterous, Dan. And that’s because it isn’t happening!

Cox alleged Moore “supports” such indoctrination before saying he wants to get back to “world-class learning,” which apparently includes getting rid of Gender Queer: A Memoir, a book written and illustrated by nonbinary author Maia Kobabe that conservatives absolutely loathe. Cox said the book is so “disgusting” it includes things that can’t be shown on TV. Not sure what he’s talking about there, given that the book has been celebrated by librarians and educators for its smart and age-appropriate discussions of gender and sexuality, but okay.

This isn’t the first time Cox has made his anti-LGBTQ+ platform known. For example, just last year he tried to amend an education bill to limit the alleged “classroom indoctrination” he is obsessed with. He also, unsurprisingly, wants to stop trans girls from participating in girls' sports teams.

On the bright side, Moore exemplified grace, respect, and intelligence when it came to answering the question. He referenced his two children and said he wants them to feel “seen” and “heard” and simply wants the same for every young person. He also gave the sobering statistics of LGBTQ+ youth homelessness in the state, as well as suicide rates among trans folks.

