Tragic crop of GOP candidates is draining Republican super PACs dry

According to AdImpact data, Senate Democratic candidates are set to outspend Republican candidates by roughly $170 million in general election TV, radio, and digital advertising. That leaves GOP super PACs paying exorbitant funds to try to make up the difference.

“We’re working hard to make up the gap where we can,” Steven Law, head of the Mitch McConnell-aligned Senate Leadership Fund, told the Times, wiping the sweat from his brow. “It’s a simple fact that candidates pay lower rates than outside groups, which means Democrats’ ActBlue cash tsunami could wipe out an underfunded Republican,” Law added.

Gosh, sounds dire.

Outside Republican groups have been routinely paying anywhere from three to 16 times as much money to get advertising spots comparable to Democratic candidates. Here are some examples cited by the Times:

Ohio : Democratic Senate candidate Rep. Tim Ryan paid $650 for a spot on the 6 AM newscast of the local Fox affiliate, while the leading Republican super PAC paid $2,400

Nevada : Incumbent Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto paid $720 to advertise on CBS’s Sunday news show, while the GOP's Club for Growth shelled out $12,000

Arizona: Incumbent Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly has been buying evening news spots on the ABC affiliate at $2,000 per ad. The Republican super PAC is paying $5,000.

Since Labor Day, the Senate Leadership Fund has booked more than $170 million in ads and has been raising an eye-popping $1 million a day in the third quarter.

"But the ad rates are eroding that money’s buying power," writes the Times.

Egad!

“The disparity between Democratic campaigns’ strong fund-raising and Republican campaigns’ weak fund-raising is forcing the G.O.P. super PACs to make difficult decisions even though there continues to be a deluge of outside money on their side,” said David Bergstein, communications director for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.

