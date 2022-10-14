Herschel Walker pulls out his fake police badge and the internet almost explodes

Wowsers

Friday brought us a debate between Sen. Raphael Warnock and Trump-supported domestic abuser, conservative Christian family values hypocrite Herschel Walker. It has been a roller coaster ride. There will likely be volumes written about every bizarre half-coherent statement made by Walker but we are going to focus on just one.

And this one fun moment was when Sen. Warnock called out the fact that Herschel Walker has been cosplaying as a sheriff because he was given a pretend badge once. (You can read all about Herschel’s pretend badge here.) Like all of the points Warnock scored during Friday’s debate, Herschel Walker found a way to compound the damage done by attempting to lie and obfuscate through it all. The easier way to say that is Herschel Walker just wouldn’t stop talking.

It started when Warnock set off Walker by explaining how one can be supportive of law enforcement while also being critical of bad practices and civil rights violations being perpetrated by police officers, saying, “You can support police officers as I have done, through the COPS program, through the Invest to Protect program, while at the same time holding police officers, like all professions, accountable. One thing I have not done, I've never pretended to be a police officer and I've never threatened a shoot out with the police.” That’s when it got amazing!

Walker suddenly pulled out a badge, in a flip down wallet. He reiterated the 100 percent lie that he was a police officer. The moderator tried to get Walker to stop talking, as the rules of the debate did not allow for this new response. After Walker found himself unable to stop trying to get both of his feet into his mouth, the moderator reminded him that he could not have a “prop” on the stage. Teehee!

You can only imagine the stream of responses. I’m surprised the internet didn’t just shut down and call it quits.