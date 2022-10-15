Fetterman embraces 'everyman' status with new ad about recovering from his stroke

"After my stroke, I was just grateful to see Gisele and our kids,” Fetterman says at the outset. “Across Pennsylvania, I keep seeing families that don’t have enough time to focus on each other. They’re struggling, left behind.”
Honestly, which family with kids hasn't felt that tension between making ends meet and spending quality time with loved ones? It's as relatable as it gets.
“We’ve got to make it easier for people to spend time with those they love,” Fetterman adds. “Politicians spend so much time fighting about the things that don’t matter. I’ll always be focused on what does—access to health care, lower costs, good jobs, more time with those we love.”
Other politicians don't get it, Fetterman suggests—I do. Then he pivots back to the pillars of his campaign: what he will do to bring relief to Pennsylvania families overstretched by the high cost of living and not enough time in the day.
It's a damn good ad. Maybe Fetterman would have made the commercial anyway, even without the week's events. But he shouldn't have had to.
