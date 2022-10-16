Kellyanne Conway suggests Trump's election lies are no big deal because they've 'lessened' over time

Conway, who was apparently less enamored with alternative slates of electors than with alternative facts, tried to excuse Trump’s heartfelt decision to fuck American democracy in the ear with Vladimir Putin’s Cheeto-redolent genitals by claiming he occasionally talks about things other than his wild election-fraud fever dreams.

Watch:

Transcript!

KURTZ: “In contrast to President Biden, there’s a lot of media attention, as there always is, on Donald Trump. Not just on the DOJ documents investigation, but the way he pounds away at a stolen election. He’s still doing it. And so I asked you this last time, as one of the few in his inner circle who told your former boss at the time that he lost the election fairly, is this all—amplified by the media to be sure—a distraction for Republicans?” CONWAY: “Well, I disagree, though, with your premise. I think it’s actually lessened over time. If you listen to what he says at his rallies, if you listen to the wonderful policy speech he gave at America First Policy Institute … two months ago here in Washington when he returned for the first time since he left as president. That speech, it took him about one hour and one minute to talk about the 2020 election, Howie.”

So his election lies have “lessened,” huh? Gee, it’s been hours since Donald Trump tried to murder democracy. Maybe he’s seen the error of his ways. Oh, no. Now he’s peeling Mitch McConnell’s face off with the lid of a Spam can. Time to tweak those talking points again. Sigh.

It’s bizarre that anyone still defends this quaggy sack of rancid llama teats, and it’s particularly worrisome when people who presumably know better try to downplay his clear intention to end America. Does Kellyanne really want a Russian asset and known despoiler of democracy back in the White House?

Apparently so. And, sadly, she’s far from alone.

