Biden gives harshest criticism of Supreme Court yet, might just be leaning toward Court reform

As a creature of the Senate, as an institutionalist, that’s real movement from Biden, amplified by the pitch he gave that night. “We’re less than 30 days away from the midterms, and the stakes are clear,” he said. “The right to choose is on the ballot. Your Social Security you paid for your whole life is on the ballot. The safety of our kids and gun violence is on the ballot. Literally, the survival of the planet is … on the ballot. And your right to vote. And democracy itself is … on the ballot.”

Maybe that puts Biden in the growing crowd of Democrats who are opening themselves up to the possibility of court expansion.

x Court packing or court expansion used to be considered political suicide. Today, half of Americans support it, including two thirds of Democrats. 60 members of Congress have a bill to add justices. Reforming the court isn't in the realm of impossible anymore. — Pema Levy (@pemalevy) October 14, 2022

“I’ve never felt more hopeful about my work,” Sarah Lipton-Lubet told Mother Jones this week, about her job as executive director of Take Back the Court, which has been working on court expansion since 2018. “The court is only becoming more radical, only becoming more unhinged,” says Lipton-Lubet.

“The real question is just how long is this going to take until we act? And how many people are going to be hurt in the interim that wouldn’t have had to be if we had acted faster?”

That urgency seems to have sunk in with Biden. It’s possible, just possible, that with a real Democratic Senate majority it could happen.

