LIVE: Follow along for Day Nine of the Oath Keepers sedition trial

Right now Agent Hilgeman is establishing call records between Rhodes and his co-defendants who coordinated the quick reaction force hotel with the weapons stash in northern Virginia.
Jurors see records showing a large number of calls between Rhodes and Kelly Meggs, Joshua James and Edward Vallejo on Jan. 4 and Jan 5.
Rhodes also text Meggs on Jan 5 asking him if he could see his message; Kelly said he could and told him he was setting up and dropping off items at the Comfort Inn Ballston.
These details are important for prosecutors to establish because it goes toward their allegation that Rhodes himself planned the disruption to Congress and oversaw the defendant’s actions.
