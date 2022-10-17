Texas lawmakers want to know why it took so long to find Operation Lone Star tax error

“According to presentations being given to some soldiers who were deployed on OLS, the payroll system used to provide paychecks to soldiers calculates federal tax withholdings over 12 monthly pay periods,” lawmakers said. “However, soldiers deployed on OLS have been paid twice a month, which has led the payroll system to underestimate the annual adjusted gross wages of soldiers.”

Lawmakers said that the presentations indicated that nearly all Texas National Guard members deployed to the border under Abbott’s stunt fell under this calendar system, “which means thousands of soldiers were not having federal taxes withheld for base pay, hardship duty pay, imminent danger pay, and more.” The letter said some soldiers may owe as much as $8,500 in back taxes—all because of someone else’s mistake, made under a politically motivated border stunt.

“Since you first started OLS early last year, it has been clear the welfare of soldiers has been secondary to the political message the mission is designed to send,” lawmakers continued (click here for the full list of signatories). “For several months there were widespread reports of late paychecks, dismal living conditions, and low soldier morale.” Soldiers told news outlets that they lost work outside their service, suffered setbacks in their higher education, and witnessed fellow soldiers enduring “degrading” situations, like having to go to the bathroom outside.

“Does he ever see migrants?” another soldier was asked. “Nope, not even once,” he told Military Times and The Texas Tribune. “Just people fishing.”

Lawmakers say Abbott must answer why this error wasn’t caught sooner, what the state is doing to reach out to soldiers no longer a part of Operation Lone Star but who were affected by the error, whether the state will “provide tax and legal advice for soldiers faced with this surprise tax liability,” and whether TMD or another state agency will “provide legal representation for soldiers who may end up with an IRS dispute, lien or other IRS adverse action because of this withholding error,” the letter said.

“Additionally, there have been a disturbing number of deaths by suicide on OLS, with another taking place just this week,” lawmakers continued. “These incidents, combined with this latest error, have continued to show just how unnecessary and disruptive this mission is for our state and our soldiers.”

RELATED STORIES:

O'Rourke slams Abbott's anti-immigrant stunts as 'incredibly dangerous' during gubernatorial debate

At least 30 people have been killed as a result of Greg Abbott's racist Operation Lone Star scheme

Justice Department is investigating Greg Abbott's racist Operation Lone Star scheme, report says